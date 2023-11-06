Fiery Julius Malema to headline historic event in Kenya

Malema will honour an invitation from Professor P.L.O Lumumba to be the keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni County.

South African Member of Parliament and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema will honour an invitation from Professor P.L.O Lumumba to be the keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni County.

“The event marks the beginning of the Pan-African Institute and it is where we shall now declare that the Pan-African Institute is now officially open and can begin transacting, creating courses and programs for students to engage in Pan-Africanism, creating partnerships across Africa so that we can enhance the Pan-African conversation among the young people,” Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga said in an interview with South Africa’s SABC News.

She added that Malema had already confirmed his attendance and was excited to travel to Kenya.

“We are happy to have him because he's a Pan-Africanist, and he speaks to Africa and Africa’s issues and Africa’s challenges.

“We want to bring him into our setting so that we can discuss these African issues from the setting of Ukambani, from the setting of Makueni County, from the setting of Kenya because we believe it will, through him, ignite the conversation to the height that it needs to be,” Senator Kasanga said.

She described the South African opposition leader as a bold person who fits into the work that P.L.O. Lumbumba has been doing across the continent, enhancing the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Prof. Lumumba is the chairperson of the Pan-African Institute.

In October the renowned lawyer called upon African youth to play a central role in driving societal change and transformation.

Lumumba, speaking in Kisumu County after the city was endorsed to host the 5th World Blacks and Africans Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 2024, emphasized the importance of embracing culture and urged the youth to compete on a global scale.

Delivering a lecture on the 'Role of the Youth in Shaping Africa’s Future,' Lumumba highlighted the historical contributions of young Africans and encouraged the youth to leverage their talents for positive impact.

Focusing on the context of pan-Africanism, he cited influential figures like Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, and Winnie Mandela as examples of passionate young Africans who made significant contributions.