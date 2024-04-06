The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 dead, scores rushed to hospital as passenger bus rams into fuel tanker

Charles Ouma

The bus which was ferrying passengers to Nairobi rammed into the fuel tanker in Kikuyu in the Saturday morning accident

Eldoret Express bus involved in an accident in Muguga, Kiambu County on Saturday, April 06 2024
Eldoret Express bus involved in an accident in Muguga, Kiambu County on Saturday, April 06 2024

Two people have been confirmed dead with scores rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a tragic Saturday morning accident in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.

Recommended articles

The accident occurred when a speeding 62-seater bus belonging to Eldoret Express Company rammed into a trailer that had stalled on the road.

Kikuyu Police Commander Ronald Kirui confirmed that the accident happened at around 5:30 am at Muguga area in Kikuyu.

The bus involved in the accident was ferrying passengers from Nakuru to Nairobi with the fuel tanker also heading in the same direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus is reported to have rammed into the trailer from behind with passengers seated in the front area of the bus most affected by the impact.

Casualties were rushed to nearby hospitals with the bodies of the deceased also taken to morgues for preservation.

Eldoret Express bus involved in an accident in Muguga, Kiambu County on Saturday, April 06 2024
Eldoret Express bus involved in an accident in Muguga, Kiambu County on Saturday, April 06 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Investigations have been launched into the incident that adds to a worrying trend of increasing road carnage despite tough talk by the government.

READ: KarehB turns to gov't for answers as Chavakali High remains silent on son's death

ADVERTISEMENT

The tough talk by authorities has become a familiar scene after every fatal accident but has not translated into much success in reversing the worrying trend of a surge road carnage in the country.

NTSA back on roads with scores arrested

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers have, in recent days taken to roads in the country part of the ongoing safety enforcement on the roads with several arrested for flouting road safety rules.

Among those busted was a driver of a 14-seater matatu who was intercepted transporting 31 students in the matatu that was overloaded with more than twice its capacity.

The students were [placed in other vehicles for the rest of their journey with the vehicle towed to a nearby police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A 14-seater PSV was found carrying 31 students from Tharaka Nithi County. The driver managed to escape and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Alternative transport arrangements were made for the learners.

"The vehicle has been towed to the police station for further action," read the statement released by NTSA on the incident.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu
Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Among the recent accidents is that in which 11 students from Kenyatta University lost their lives with several others injured.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The house where Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

File image of the JKUAT main gate. A student at the institution is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30 2024

Inside the final moments of JKUAT student who committed suicide in hostel