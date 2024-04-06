2 dead, scores rushed to hospital as passenger bus rams into fuel tanker

The accident occurred when a speeding 62-seater bus belonging to Eldoret Express Company rammed into a trailer that had stalled on the road.

Kikuyu Police Commander Ronald Kirui confirmed that the accident happened at around 5:30 am at Muguga area in Kikuyu.

The bus involved in the accident was ferrying passengers from Nakuru to Nairobi with the fuel tanker also heading in the same direction.

The bus is reported to have rammed into the trailer from behind with passengers seated in the front area of the bus most affected by the impact.

Casualties were rushed to nearby hospitals with the bodies of the deceased also taken to morgues for preservation.

Investigations have been launched into the incident that adds to a worrying trend of increasing road carnage despite tough talk by the government.

The tough talk by authorities has become a familiar scene after every fatal accident but has not translated into much success in reversing the worrying trend of a surge road carnage in the country.

NTSA back on roads with scores arrested

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers have, in recent days taken to roads in the country part of the ongoing safety enforcement on the roads with several arrested for flouting road safety rules.

Among those busted was a driver of a 14-seater matatu who was intercepted transporting 31 students in the matatu that was overloaded with more than twice its capacity.

The students were [placed in other vehicles for the rest of their journey with the vehicle towed to a nearby police station.

"A 14-seater PSV was found carrying 31 students from Tharaka Nithi County. The driver managed to escape and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Alternative transport arrangements were made for the learners.

"The vehicle has been towed to the police station for further action," read the statement released by NTSA on the incident.

