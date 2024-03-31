The sports category has moved to a new website.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Charles Ouma

The vehicle in question was flagged down as part of the ongoing safety enforcement on the roads on Saturday, March 30.

The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.
The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.

Drama ensued in Meru after National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers busted a driver who was ferrying 31 students in a 14-seater matatu.

The vehicle in question was flagged down for routine checks as part of the ongoing safety enforcement on the roads on Saturday, March 30.

The officers confirmed that the vehicle was filled with passengers more than double its capacity with the total count coming to 31 all of whom were students.

NTSA revealed that the driver opted to flee from the scene before he could be taken in to be held accountable for his actions.

The students were [placed in other vehicles for the rest of their journey with the vehicle towed to a nearby police station.

"A 14-seater PSV was found carrying 31 students from Tharaka Nithi County. The driver managed to escape and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Alternative transport arrangements were made for the learners.

"The vehicle has been towed to the police station for further action," read the statement released by NTSA on Saturday.

Manhunt launched
Manhunt launched

The body noted that a manhunt has been launched for the driver in question, with NTSA collaborating with the police.

The authority further cautioned drivers and other road users against flouting traffic rules with schools also put on notice to be careful when organizing transport for students.

"Drivers and school management entrusted with the safety of our children must understand their responsibility," NTSA added.

Increase in road accidents

The incident comes at a time when a number of fatal road accidents have been reported in the country.

Among the recent accidents is that in which 11 students from Kenyatta University lost their lives with several others injured.

READ: 4 dead, scores rushed to hospital after grisly Saturday night accident

A survivor who was in the University bus involved in the crash explained that the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but did so incorrectly, veering into the wrong lane.

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi
Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi Pulse Live Kenya

This maneuver put them on a collision course with a fast-approaching trailer. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the bus driver swerved, but the limited space on the road led to a devastating collision between the bus and the trailer.

He emphasized that the bus was in good condition before the journey commenced.

Another survivor added that those seated at the back of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, with some students being thrown because they were not wearing seat belts, resulting in various injuries.

Many of those thrown from the bus lost consciousness and only regained awareness upon receiving treatment at hospitals.

