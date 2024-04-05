KarehB turns to gov't for answers as Chavakali High remains silent on son's death

The incident occurred as the 17-year-old Chavakali High School student was returning home from school, marking the end of the term break.

Maduli was among the passengers aboard an Easy Coach bus that met with a devastating accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of the bus, leading to the fatal crash.

The driver of the bus fled after the accident with Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander, Allan Mwangi, stating that they are actively seeking the driver him.

Overturned Easy Coach bus in Kisumu-Kakamega Highway Pulse Live Kenya

Kareh B's frustrations and questions to government

Expressing her profound grief and frustration, KarehB took to social media to share her harrowing experience of learning about her son's fate.

"I need answers. I am breaking apart... I have been a parent at Chavakali Boys for the past 4 years and no one has called to inform me of my son's death or even condole with me," she wrote, questioning the lack of communication from the school's administration.

KarehB directed a series of questions to various government officials, demanding accountability and action.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Mugithi star implored the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to address the issue of minors traveling at night and sought clarification from the Transport & Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen regarding the safety measures in place to prevent such tragedies.

"Education Minister, who permitted minors to travel at night? Transport & Roads Minister; was the whole traffic marshall asleep that no one noticed minors travelling at night?" Kareh B questioned.