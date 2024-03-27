Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

They were on their way to Mombasa for an academic excursion when their university bus crashed and flipped over, causing injuries.

Local residents hurried to assist the students and driver before official emergency responders arrived.

Videos reaching the news desk show that some students managed to escape through the windows while bystanders attempted to lift the bus to rescue anyone trapped underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

As of now, there have been no reported fatalities, and authorities, including the police and the university, have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, while the injured students are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

This incident comes shortly after another tragic accident involving a Kenyatta University bus in Voi, Taita Taveta County, on Monday, March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that accident, the university bus collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of 11 students and multiple injuries.

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to implement new measures to prevent further accidents following a string of incidents this month that have claimed the lives of approximately 30 individuals.

CS Murkomen announces new way of building school buses

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, issued a comprehensive statement outlining the government's stance and proactive measures to enhance road safety.

Emphasizing the shared responsibility for road safety, he urged all stakeholders to observe traffic laws and regulations, and maintain discipline and safe road practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children," he said.

The rules will anchor the usage of vehicular telematic technology (a system that enables close monitoring of vehicle movements from a distance) whose standard is currently being concluded by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Pulse Live Kenya

The rules will also make it mandatory for those building school buses to include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of accidents.