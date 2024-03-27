The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

Denis Mwangi

Videos reaching the news desk show that some students managed to escape through the windows while bystanders attempted to lift the bus to rescue anyone trapped underneath.

Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway
Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

A group of students from Moi University sustained injuries in a traffic accident at Kimende along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway on Wednesday, March 27.

Recommended articles

They were on their way to Mombasa for an academic excursion when their university bus crashed and flipped over, causing injuries.

Local residents hurried to assist the students and driver before official emergency responders arrived.

Videos reaching the news desk show that some students managed to escape through the windows while bystanders attempted to lift the bus to rescue anyone trapped underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway
Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway Pulse Live Kenya

As of now, there have been no reported fatalities, and authorities, including the police and the university, have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, while the injured students are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

This incident comes shortly after another tragic accident involving a Kenyatta University bus in Voi, Taita Taveta County, on Monday, March 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that accident, the university bus collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of 11 students and multiple injuries.

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to implement new measures to prevent further accidents following a string of incidents this month that have claimed the lives of approximately 30 individuals.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, issued a comprehensive statement outlining the government's stance and proactive measures to enhance road safety.

Emphasizing the shared responsibility for road safety, he urged all stakeholders to observe traffic laws and regulations, and maintain discipline and safe road practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children," he said.

The rules will anchor the usage of vehicular telematic technology (a system that enables close monitoring of vehicle movements from a distance) whose standard is currently being concluded by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya

The rules will also make it mandatory for those building school buses to include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of accidents.

The Ministry of Roads & Transport will also introduce school vehicle attendants for pre-primary and primary school children, as well as red light indicators, stop arms and CCTV.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

DP Gachagua publicly seeks forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta

DP Gachagua publicly seeks forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

DJ Joe Mfalme

Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death

JKIA

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E