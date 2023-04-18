Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Kipchoge, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time, had set his sights on pushing the limits and breaking barriers once again in the Boston Marathon 2023.

He was also a fan favourite, but despite his meticulous preparation and unwavering support, he fell short of his goal, finishing in position six.

In a statement after the race, Kipchoge humbly acknowledged that it was not his day to win the gold.

"I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It's never guaranteed, it's never easy.

"Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could, but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn't the day to push the barrier to a greater height," he said.

"I want to congratulate my competitors and thank everyone in Boston and from home for the incredible support I am so humbled to receive. In sports you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge. Excited for what’s ahead," Kipchoge addded.

Evans Chebet speaks on beating Eliud Kipchoge

Evans Chebet made history at the 2023 Boston Marathon becoming the first male runner to defend the title of Boston champion since 2008.

Clocking an impressive time of 2:05:54, Chebet's exceptional performance earned him the coveted $150,000 (Sh20 million) prize money.

When asked about his strategy and whether he was mindful of Eliud Kipchoge, one of the greatest marathon runners of all time, Chebet humbly acknowledged that he did not focus on his esteemed competitor during the race.

Evans Chebet wins the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023

"I did not observe Kipchoge," Chebet stated, as reported by the Boston Athletic Association.

"Eliud was not so much of a threat because the bottom line was that we trained well," he added.

The 2023 Boston Marathon is Kipchoge's only third loss in 18 career marathons.

His decade-long career has seen him accomplish two world record-breaking runs and two Olympic gold medals.

