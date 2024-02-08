Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Dennis Mwaniki, 32, also known as Mukono, was found lifeless in his residence following a distressing Facebook post.

Mwaniki's social media update, posted just a day before his untimely demise, read, "Evening Members when you are stressed you just need one friend to share with, meanwhile, I invite you to my function on 14/2/2024 welcome all." This seemingly innocuous invitation soon took a tragic turn.

According to Mbeere North sub-county Police Commander Eric Yego, concerns were raised when Mwaniki stopped responding to calls from loved ones and barricaded himself inside his house.

Nthawa MCA Sammy Tito alerted the Siakago Police Station about the situation, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

Upon gaining access to Mwaniki's residence, officers made a distressing discovery. The teacher was found deceased on his bed, with no apparent physical injuries aside from blood and a white substance emanating from his nose.

Additionally, investigators recovered two sachets suspected to be insecticide and a suicide note at the scene.

The note, believed to be penned by Mwaniki, shed light on the circumstances surrounding his tragic decision.

He expressed profound heartbreak over a failed marriage proposal, indicating that the woman he selected to read his eulogy had declined his advances. "I promised to love you till my last breath," lamented Mwaniki in the note.

In his final instructions, Mwaniki specified that his burial be held on February 14, with the Embu County Assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Nthawa MCA overseeing funeral arrangements. Furthermore, he directed the distribution of his belongings to any children he may have had.

"All my property to be distributed to my children if any, I may look stupid but I have shared my stress with 17 but none talked to me, let's meet in heaven," said Mwaniki.

