The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Lynet Okumu

Embu teacher found dead after a marriage proposal rejection. Directs woman who declined proposal to read his eulogy

A police vehicle at the scene of crime
A police vehicle at the scene of crime

A teacher from Nthangariri village in Mbeere North, Embu county, was discovered dead in his home shortly after extending an invitation to friends for a Valentine's Day gathering.

Recommended articles

Dennis Mwaniki, 32, also known as Mukono, was found lifeless in his residence following a distressing Facebook post.

Mwaniki's social media update, posted just a day before his untimely demise, read, "Evening Members when you are stressed you just need one friend to share with, meanwhile, I invite you to my function on 14/2/2024 welcome all." This seemingly innocuous invitation soon took a tragic turn.

Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function
Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mbeere North sub-county Police Commander Eric Yego, concerns were raised when Mwaniki stopped responding to calls from loved ones and barricaded himself inside his house.

Nthawa MCA Sammy Tito alerted the Siakago Police Station about the situation, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

Upon gaining access to Mwaniki's residence, officers made a distressing discovery. The teacher was found deceased on his bed, with no apparent physical injuries aside from blood and a white substance emanating from his nose.

Additionally, investigators recovered two sachets suspected to be insecticide and a suicide note at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT
Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function
Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function Pulse Live Kenya

The note, believed to be penned by Mwaniki, shed light on the circumstances surrounding his tragic decision.

He expressed profound heartbreak over a failed marriage proposal, indicating that the woman he selected to read his eulogy had declined his advances. "I promised to love you till my last breath," lamented Mwaniki in the note.

In his final instructions, Mwaniki specified that his burial be held on February 14, with the Embu County Assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku and Nthawa MCA overseeing funeral arrangements. Furthermore, he directed the distribution of his belongings to any children he may have had.

"All my property to be distributed to my children if any, I may look stupid but I have shared my stress with 17 but none talked to me, let's meet in heaven," said Mwaniki.

ADVERTISEMENT
Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function
Embu teacher found dead after inviting friends to Valentine's Day function Pulse Live Kenya

The news of Mwaniki's tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting discussions on mental health awareness and the significance of fostering supportive networks within communities.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Deceased Embu teacher directs lady who rejected his proposal to bury him on Valentine's

Why vodka/whisky is a good first-aid to avoid blindness caused by illicit brews

Why vodka/whisky is a good first-aid to avoid blindness caused by illicit brews

Kenyans react after Charlene Ruto's 'lazy youth' comments on National TV

Kenyans react after Charlene Ruto's 'lazy youth' comments on National TV

Trick murder suspect used to escape Muthaiga Police cells a day to court hearing

Trick murder suspect used to escape Muthaiga Police cells a day to court hearing

High Court suspends payment of school fees via eCitizen

High Court suspends payment of school fees via eCitizen

PHOTOS: Pastor Ezekiel opens new luxury hotel & turns old hotel to supermarket

PHOTOS: Pastor Ezekiel opens new luxury hotel & turns old hotel to supermarket

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Kenyans overpower armed GSU officer linked to supermarket & student robberies

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel