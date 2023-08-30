An Ena Coach bus ferrying 49 passengers, including the driver, was engulfed in flames along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway in Narok County on Tuesday night, August 30
Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway
Fortunately, all passengers and the driver escaped unharmed in the incident that took place in the Nairegie Enkare area.
According to police, the bus was en route from Nairobi to Migori when the mishap occurred.
In video of the scene seen by the news desk, the driver could be heard reporting that there were no casualties.
The bus developed a puncture while travelling downhill forcing the driver to pull over for a tyre change.
However the bus caught fire but every one was able to escape before the flames engulfed the bus.
The fire continued to consume the bus as they tried to contact Narok County firefighting department.
