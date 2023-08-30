The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Denis Mwangi

The fire consumed the bus as the passengers tried to contact Narok County firefighting department.

Ena Coach bus ferrying 49 passengers from Nairobi to Migori goes up in flames
Ena Coach bus ferrying 49 passengers from Nairobi to Migori goes up in flames

An Ena Coach bus ferrying 49 passengers, including the driver, was engulfed in flames along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway in Narok County on Tuesday night, August 30

Recommended articles

Fortunately, all passengers and the driver escaped unharmed in the incident that took place in the Nairegie Enkare area.

According to police, the bus was en route from Nairobi to Migori when the mishap occurred.

In video of the scene seen by the news desk, the driver could be heard reporting that there were no casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus developed a puncture while travelling downhill forcing the driver to pull over for a tyre change.

However the bus caught fire but every one was able to escape before the flames engulfed the bus.

The fire continued to consume the bus as they tried to contact Narok County firefighting department.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

Rais amekuwa mkali - CS Kuria says after hopping on boda boda to save his job

Rais amekuwa mkali - CS Kuria says after hopping on boda boda to save his job

Kabaka disowns elders who met Museveni

Kabaka disowns elders who met Museveni

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout