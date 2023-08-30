Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Fortunately, all passengers and the driver escaped unharmed in the incident that took place in the Nairegie Enkare area.

According to police, the bus was en route from Nairobi to Migori when the mishap occurred.

In video of the scene seen by the news desk, the driver could be heard reporting that there were no casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus developed a puncture while travelling downhill forcing the driver to pull over for a tyre change.

However the bus caught fire but every one was able to escape before the flames engulfed the bus.