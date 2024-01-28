How firebrand celebrities mixed creativity & activism during #EndFemicideKE march [videos]

With placards, T-shirts, banners and caps bearing messages supporting the cause, celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers.

On social media, content creators and celebrities who command huge followings amplified the message and made their stand known.

Despite being outside the country, Terrence Creative was not left behind in the message, posing for a photo holding a white T-shirt with the message “Stop Killing Women” printed on it and shared the same on his social media accounts.

“I am away ,I really wanted to be part of this ….I am a father of 3 daughters.I stand with #EndFemicide #TotalShutDownKe . Every woman has equal right to safety, to be alive,protection and freedom.🙏 #OurGirlsAreNotSafe” Terrence wrote.

Award-winning content creator and actress, Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress who has been on the frontline leading the march both online on her social media pages and offline in the streets appreciate those who joined the march across the country and called for enactment of laws to address femicide writing:

“Mombasa and Kilifi has spoken ! Asanteni wenzetu, tumeanza safari na hatuto nyamaza mpaka serikali ijimuishe janga la Femicide kwenye penal code ya Sexual offences Act 2006 ! TUSIKIMYE ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾💔. #totalshutdownke #EndFemicideKe”.

Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja and Mammito also took to the streets to advance a course she believes in and was captured on camera amplifying the message, calling for an end to femicide.

Apart from advancing the cause on social media with a post that read “We are tired! #stopkillingwomen #endfemicideke #totalshutdownke” content creator Kate Kendi was on the streets to get the message home.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called for swift action, condemning femicide

"We condemn what has been happening in the country and we want action taken.

"We want women to feel safe in their houses. We must condemn GBV in our country."Raila noted.