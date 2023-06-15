EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

These new prices will be effective from June 15 to July 14.

According to the latest update, the price of super petrol has been reduced by Sh0.66 per litre, bringing the retail price down to Sh182.04.

Additionally, diesel prices also witnessed a decrease, with a drop of Sh1.12 per litre. The new retail price for diesel will be Sh167.28 per liter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, the news is not as favourable for users of kerosene, as its price was increased by Sh0.35 per litre.

The revised price for kerosene is Sh161.48 per litre. Kerosene is widely used by households for cooking and lighting purposes, and this increase may put additional strain on their budgets.

The prices include the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) as stipulated in the Finance Bill 2018 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Finance Bill 2023 is passed, fuel will attract a VAT of 16% which is expected to result in a hike in the price.

If the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuels were 16% instead of the current 8%, the price of Super would be nearly Sh200, diesel Sh180, and kerosene Sh173.

a24bab1a-368b-4205-9708-f6fe9eb07444

The expected increase in the price of fuel may have a direct impact on households due to the resulting increase in the price of commodities.