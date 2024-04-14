The sports category has moved to a new website.

EPRA to reduce fuel prices further today - Government declares

Charles Ouma

Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto is on delivering its promises - Isaac Mwaura

Attendant putting fuel in a car
The government has disclosed that fuel prices will reduce further in an announcement that will be made later on in the day by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted that the reduction is in line with President William Ruto’s promise to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.

"A major announcement on the reduction of fuel prices shall be made today at 3:00 pm by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Agency (EPRA)! Truly, Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto is on delivering its promises," Mwaura stated in anticipation of the reduction in fuel prices.

EPRA announces fuel prices on the 14th of every month, with the announced prices informed by various factors.

Attendant putting fuel in a car
The last review announced on March 14, saw EPRA reduced Super Petrol prices by Ksh7.21. Diesel was reduced by Ksh5.09 and Kerosene by Ksh4.49.

The reviewed which are the current prices until a new announcement is made saw fuel prices in Nairobi stand at Ksh199.15, Ksh190.38 and Ksh188.74 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

More follows...

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

