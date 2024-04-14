EPRA to reduce fuel prices further today - Government declares

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted that the reduction is in line with President William Ruto’s promise to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.

"A major announcement on the reduction of fuel prices shall be made today at 3:00 pm by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Agency (EPRA)! Truly, Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto is on delivering its promises," Mwaura stated in anticipation of the reduction in fuel prices.

EPRA announces fuel prices on the 14th of every month, with the announced prices informed by various factors.

The last review announced on March 14, saw EPRA reduced Super Petrol prices by Ksh7.21. Diesel was reduced by Ksh5.09 and Kerosene by Ksh4.49.

The reviewed which are the current prices until a new announcement is made saw fuel prices in Nairobi stand at Ksh199.15, Ksh190.38 and Ksh188.74 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.