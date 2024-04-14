Fuel prices to drop by Sh10 per liter - Ruto declares hours to EPRA announcement

The Head of State made the revelations on April 14 in what will be a relief to motorists.

Ruto who was speaking in Nyeri County noted that the reduction is part of his government’s strategy to lower the cost of living in the country.

"The fuel prices were high but today the prices will go down by Ksh10," Ruto stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks set the stage for what could be good news to millions of Kenyans affected by the high cost of living and comes hours after a similar announcement by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

Ruto's promise on cost of living

Mwaura noted that the reduction is in line with President William Ruto’s promise to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.

"A major announcement on the reduction of fuel prices shall be made today at 3:00 pm by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Agency (EPRA)! Truly, Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto is on delivering its promises," Mwaura stated in anticipation of the reduction in fuel prices.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

EPRA is set to announce new fuel prices later on in the day, with several factors determining the pump prices.

Current prices, set on March 14, saw EPRA reduce Super Petrol prices by Ksh7.21. Diesel was reduced by Ksh5.09 and Kerosene by Ksh4.49.

The reviewed which are the current prices until a new announcement is made saw fuel prices in Nairobi stand at Ksh199.15, Ksh190.38 and Ksh188.74 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

If EPRA lives up to the expectations set by the President, fuel prices will drop with a drop in the cost of living.