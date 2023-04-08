Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

The city politician celebrated her youthful looks, gushing over herself and sharing the same with her followers on social media.

She noted that looking at her youthful self at 58, all she can see is the love of God radiating from within.

"This is what 58 looks like. No filter. Only the love of God radiating from within," Passaris wrote.

Revlucynatasha: Aging Gracefully. Sparkle and Shine Brighter

elvis_nyakado Aging gracefully hbd Mwesh🎂🥰

khalifsulaiman Wow!Every single detail about you is amazing 😍😍

esther tash: You look 16😍😍😍😍😍.

Jossywali9224: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 super as usual.

The politician who was born on October 20, 1964 has often been commended for her youthful looks and sense of fashion.

Passaris has on several occasions wowed many with her sense of fashion, rocking stunning dresses that complement her skin tone and body structure.

She easily blends fashion with theme of the events that she attends, turning out elegantly and leaving many curious about the designer of the dresses she wears.

The lawmaker shared that Dominic Owino popularly known Japolo was behind her dresses and shared his contacts.