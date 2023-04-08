The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Passaris celebrates youthful look at 58 in photo with no filters

Charles Ouma

Passaris appreciated her youthful look at 58 noting that only the love of God is radiating from within

Esther Passaris
Esther Passaris

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris today penned a message to self, expressing gratitude for her youthful look at 58 years of age.

The city politician celebrated her youthful looks, gushing over herself and sharing the same with her followers on social media.

She noted that looking at her youthful self at 58, all she can see is the love of God radiating from within.

"This is what 58 looks like. No filter. Only the love of God radiating from within," Passaris wrote.

The politician who was born on October 20, 1964 has often been commended for her youthful looks and sense of fashion.

READ: Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

Passaris has on several occasions wowed many with her sense of fashion, rocking stunning dresses that complement her skin tone and body structure.

She easily blends fashion with theme of the events that she attends, turning out elegantly and leaving many curious about the designer of the dresses she wears.

The lawmaker shared that Dominic Owino popularly known Japolo was behind her dresses and shared his contacts.

She turned out elegantly dressed for the final Azimio rally at Kasarani Stadium and shared details of the tailor behind her stunning dress that caught the attention of many Kenyans, explaining that the tailor is the face behind her stunning dresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

