Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

Charles Ouma

Esther Passaris stepped out in style, elegantly dressed and received compliments

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the final Azimio election campain rally at the Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris turned out elegantly dressed for the final Azimio rally at Kasarani Stadium.

The accomplished politician rocked a blue dress that blended well with Azimio la Umoja’s blue colour with a white African print running from top to bottom.

Completing the elegant look was a blue beret even as many taking to social media to inquire about the designer behind her dresses.

Passaris has on several occasions wowed many with her sense of fashion, rocking stunning dresses that complement her skin tone and body structure.

She easily blends fashion with theme of the events that she attends, turning out elegantly and leaving many curious about the designer of the dresses she wears.

The politician has today shared details of the tailor behind her stunning dress that caught the attention of many Kenyans, explaining that the tailor is the face behind her stunning dresses.

The lawmaker shared that Dominic Owino popularly known Japolo was behind her dresses and shared his contacts.

Esther Passaris with Nairobi tailor and stylist Domnic Owino 'Japolo' Pulse Live Kenya

"Hats off to Dominic Owino, aka Japolo, for yet another stunning dress. One of my favourite designers since 2017. Not one to disappoint. Many of my parliamentary colleagues now swear by his name," Passaris wrote.

Accompanying the post were several outfits made by the talented tailor.

Passaris has received compliments for her sense of fashion and style on numerous occasions.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

