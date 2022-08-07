Esther Passaris reveals the tailor behind her stunning dresses

The accomplished politician rocked a blue dress that blended well with Azimio la Umoja’s blue colour with a white African print running from top to bottom.

Completing the elegant look was a blue beret even as many taking to social media to inquire about the designer behind her dresses.

Passaris has on several occasions wowed many with her sense of fashion, rocking stunning dresses that complement her skin tone and body structure.

She easily blends fashion with theme of the events that she attends, turning out elegantly and leaving many curious about the designer of the dresses she wears.

The politician has today shared details of the tailor behind her stunning dress that caught the attention of many Kenyans, explaining that the tailor is the face behind her stunning dresses.

The lawmaker shared that Dominic Owino popularly known Japolo was behind her dresses and shared his contacts.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Hats off to Dominic Owino, aka Japolo, for yet another stunning dress. One of my favourite designers since 2017. Not one to disappoint. Many of my parliamentary colleagues now swear by his name," Passaris wrote.

Accompanying the post were several outfits made by the talented tailor.