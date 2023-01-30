ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Denis Mwangi

Ebbie, who was just a month into her new school, was assaulted during evening preps some minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022
Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been allowed to detain former Gatanga CCM Secondary School Deputy Principal Elizabeth Wairimu Gatimu for seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wairimu was arrested in connection with the murder of student Ebbie Noelle Samuels in 2019.

Kiambu Deputy registrar Sylvia Motari also ordered the suspect to undergo a mental assessment. Wairimu will be presented before a high court judge to take her plea.

The suspect’s arraignment signalled hope that Ebbie’s family could get justice after four years.

Ebbie Noelle Samuels
Ebbie Noelle Samuels Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives accused the suspect of assaulting the late Ebbie, who would be starting tertiary education in 2023 for having a hairstyle that contravened the school rules.

Investigations revealed that Ebbie, who was just a month into her new school, was assaulted during evening preps some minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Visibly wounded and in pain, the late retired to her bed immediately after but did not wake up the next day.

According to detectives, the school administration tried to intimidate witnesses and the officers were forced to wait until the school closed for the March holidays in order to interview her schoolmates.

In April 2022, Kenyans from various walks of life walked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Harambee House office demanding swift action from the authorities.

Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022
Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Martha Wanjiru, the mother of Ebbie informed the news desk that she was still hurt by the loss of her daughter.

She further revealed that the peaceful protest aimed to make the public aware of the pain that the family has endured since she lost her daughter.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang(The Standard)

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time