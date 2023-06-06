Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

The decision to dismiss Mburu and the entire Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board, including its chair, Daniel Rono, was made by President William Ruto on May 16.

President Ruto had vowed to take decisive action following allegations of a scandal involving the supply of mosquito nets worth Sh3.7 billion.

Former Health PS Josephine Mburu Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking before a Senate team probing the KEMSA scandal, Mburu revealed that she discovered the news while in her office at approximately 6:45 pm.

She had been engrossed in signing letters and perusing documents when she turned on the television, only to witness the breaking news of her termination.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding her firing, Mburu said that according to the media, President Ruto removed her after receiving a report on a brewing scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

She pondered the nature of the advice provided, which apparently led the President to conclude that she was implicated in a tender-related matter.

Mburu contemplated seeking justice, emphasizing the need to understand the details of the advice given to the President.

She maintained that she consistently served to the best of her knowledge and skills, aligning her actions with the mandates set forth in her role.

Former Health PS Josephine Mburu in her office Pulse Live Kenya

Mburu also highlighted her positive working relationship with President Ruto.

Prior to her dismissal, she had even held a meeting with the head of state earlier that morning.

