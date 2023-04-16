Former MP under fire for mocking his driver & bodyguard in motivational speech [Video]

During a speech at a funds drive to construct a multipurpose hall at Kadika Girls Secondary School, Mr. Osele shared his life story, describing how privileged he is as a government official.

During his motivational speech, he gave a short account of his activities before traveling to Migori.

Osele mentioned that he stayed in Nairobi on Thursday night and then took a flight the next morning from Nairobi to Kisumu. Upon arriving in Kisumu, he was chauffeured in a luxurious car, as per the former legislator's statement.

However, he used his assistants as an example to illustrate the benefits of education, which has not be well-received by some.

In the video, he belittled his driver and bodyguard, saying that they had to drive through the night from Nairobi to Migori because they had not studied as hard as him.

"Because my driver and bodyguard never studied hard as me, as I was sleeping in Nairobi, my driver and bodyguard were driving through the night to come and wait for me here (in Migori),” Mr Osele said.

He explained that the pair would provide him with transportation to the Kisumu airport, where he would catch a flight to Nairobi before they drive back to the capital again.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many people condemning Osele for his comments.

