Ex-Jubilee MP rejects appointment by Ruto to chair parastatal

In a surprising turn of events, Victor Kioko Munyaka, a former Member of Parliament for Machakos, has declined the appointment as Chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre (KAGRC).
The former Jubilee party MP has cited the current political climate and challenges facing the government
The decision comes just days after President William Ruto announced his appointment through a Kenya Gazette notice on October 3, 2024.
The appointment, which was set to take effect on October 4, for a period of three years, was part of the government's initiative to revamp key institutions.
Dr. Munyaka, however, has expressed his gratitude to President Ruto for the confidence bestowed upon him but has ultimately declined to take up the position.
In a press release issued on October 6, Munyaka cited "soul-searching, extensive consultations, and the current political climate" as key factors in his decision to step down.
He mentioned concerns about how the prevailing political environment might affect the government's economic transformation agenda, leading to his respectful decision to decline the role.
“I thank the Head of State for offering me the opportunity to serve Kenyans in such a capacity,” Munyaka stated.
“However, after soul-searching, extensive consultations, and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realization of the government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment,” he added.
KAGRC is a government parastatal mandated with production, distribution and conservation of high quality animal germplasm as well as providing related breeding services.
With the position now open, the government will be looking to fill this role with an individual who aligns with its vision for economic transformation and agricultural development.