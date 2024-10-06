Ex-Jubilee MP rejects appointment by Ruto to chair parastatal

The decision comes just days after President William Ruto announced his appointment through a Kenya Gazette notice on October 3, 2024.

The appointment, which was set to take effect on October 4, for a period of three years, was part of the government's initiative to revamp key institutions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Munyaka, however, has expressed his gratitude to President Ruto for the confidence bestowed upon him but has ultimately declined to take up the position.

In a press release issued on October 6, Munyaka cited "soul-searching, extensive consultations, and the current political climate" as key factors in his decision to step down.

He mentioned concerns about how the prevailing political environment might affect the government's economic transformation agenda, leading to his respectful decision to decline the role.

“I thank the Head of State for offering me the opportunity to serve Kenyans in such a capacity,” Munyaka stated.

Former Machakos MP Victor Munyaka. Pulse Live Kenya

KAGRC is a government parastatal mandated with production, distribution and conservation of high quality animal germplasm as well as providing related breeding services.