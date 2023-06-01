Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Just two weeks after nominating Faith Njeri Harrison for the position, President Ruto withdrew her nomination.

The announcement was made by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday, when he revealed that the head of state had nominated another person in the same position.

President William Ruto signs a document at State House Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Njeri's nomination had come about due to a vacancy created by the dismissal of Dr. Josephine Mburu as the PS for Public Health and Professional Standards.

However, Njeri herself has dismissed claims that President Ruto revoked her nomination.

In a statement, Njeri explained that she had voluntarily withdrawn as a nominee to pursue personal interests.

This sudden change in the PS appointment has left many puzzled.

It seemed as though Njeri was poised to take up the role, as President Ruto had formally nominated her on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, nearly two weeks later, the head of state appointed Anne Wang'ombe to the same position in a mini reshuffle.

The withdrawal of Njeri's nomination and the subsequent appointment of Wang'ombe raised questions about the underlying reasons behind these decisions.

Wang'ombe brings with her a wealth of experience as a human resource practitioner and educationist, accumulating over three decades of professional expertise.

She currently serves as the Manager of the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS) since 2018.

President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She has previously held notable positions as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director of Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).