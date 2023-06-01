The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Denis Mwangi

The sudden change in the PS appointment has left many Kenyans puzzled.

Faith Njeri Harrison
Faith Njeri Harrison

In a recent turn of events, President William Ruto made a surprising decision regarding the appointment of the Principal Secretary for Performance Management within the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Recommended articles

Just two weeks after nominating Faith Njeri Harrison for the position, President Ruto withdrew her nomination.

The announcement was made by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday, when he revealed that the head of state had nominated another person in the same position.

President William Ruto signs a document at State House
President William Ruto signs a document at State House President William Ruto signs a document at State House Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Njeri's nomination had come about due to a vacancy created by the dismissal of Dr. Josephine Mburu as the PS for Public Health and Professional Standards.

However, Njeri herself has dismissed claims that President Ruto revoked her nomination.

In a statement, Njeri explained that she had voluntarily withdrawn as a nominee to pursue personal interests.

This sudden change in the PS appointment has left many puzzled.

It seemed as though Njeri was poised to take up the role, as President Ruto had formally nominated her on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, nearly two weeks later, the head of state appointed Anne Wang'ombe to the same position in a mini reshuffle.

The withdrawal of Njeri's nomination and the subsequent appointment of Wang'ombe raised questions about the underlying reasons behind these decisions.

Wang'ombe brings with her a wealth of experience as a human resource practitioner and educationist, accumulating over three decades of professional expertise.

She currently serves as the Manager of the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS) since 2018.

President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023
President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023 President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She has previously held notable positions as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and as the Assistant Director of Human Resources & Administration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

Wang'ombe holds a Master's Degree in Education Administration & Planning from the University of Nairobi.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV the at Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Senate committee shares findings of inquest on Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital & KNH

Senate committee shares findings of inquest on Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital & KNH

Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing

Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

Ruto nominates 2 new Principal Secretaries

Truth about plane crash at JKIA [Details]

Truth about plane crash at JKIA [Details]

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

Pulse Sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund