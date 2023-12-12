The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

Lynet Okumu

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu cites reason for missing Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Suluhu, one of the invited heads of state, expressed her regret for being unable to attend the celebration due to pressing matters at home.

Recommended articles

Zanzibar's President Mwinyi, who represented her, conveyed Suluhu's well-wishes for the occasion and explained the circumstances leading to her absence.

According to Mwinyi, the northern regions of Tanzania have been significantly affected by the heavy rains, resulting in floods and numerous fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite President Suluhu's desire to be present at the Jamhuri Day celebration, the dire situation in her country demanded her attention and presence.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan Google

Despite the absence of President Suluhu, the celebration was graced by the presence of other dignitaries, including President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia.

The event also saw the participation of Deputy President Prosper Bazombanza of Burundi and Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga of Uganda, who is also the Minister for East African Community Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration attracted several ambassadors who added an international touch to the festivities.

Samia Suluhu Hassan
Samia Suluhu Hassan AFP

King Charles III extended his wishes to President Ruto and the people of Kenya on the occasion of Jamhuri Day.

The King emphasised the enduring friendship and the robust partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya, both being members of the Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message, King Charles III expressed his anticipation of continued warmth and cooperation between the two nations.

This year is particularly special as it marks the sixtieth anniversary of Kenya's independence and the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter.

King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023
King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023 King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Jamhuri Day, a national holiday in Kenya, is celebrated on December 12 each year, commemorating the country's attainment of independence on the same day in 1963.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's celebration holds added significance as Kenya marks sixty years since gaining independence.

President Ruto expressed gratitude for the warm wishes from international leaders and reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to fostering strong bilateral relationships.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

As Kenya reflects on its journey over the past six decades, the 60th Jamhuri Day celebration serves as a platform to acknowledge achievements, address challenges, and reinforce the nation's commitment to progress and cooperation on the global stage.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

Gov't woos billions from Kenyans in diaspora

Gov't woos billions from Kenyans in diaspora

JKIA blackout: CS Murkomen invites police to probe suspected foul play

JKIA blackout: CS Murkomen invites police to probe suspected foul play

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

I'm not a tourist – Ruto scoffs at Raila, outlines benefits of his foreign trips

I'm not a tourist – Ruto scoffs at Raila, outlines benefits of his foreign trips

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing