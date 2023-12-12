Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

Why Suluhu missed Jamhuri Day celebrations

Zanzibar's President Mwinyi, who represented her, conveyed Suluhu's well-wishes for the occasion and explained the circumstances leading to her absence.

According to Mwinyi, the northern regions of Tanzania have been significantly affected by the heavy rains, resulting in floods and numerous fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite President Suluhu's desire to be present at the Jamhuri Day celebration, the dire situation in her country demanded her attention and presence.

Google

Dignitaries who attended Kenya's 60th Jamhuri celebrations

Despite the absence of President Suluhu, the celebration was graced by the presence of other dignitaries, including President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia.

The event also saw the participation of Deputy President Prosper Bazombanza of Burundi and Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga of Uganda, who is also the Minister for East African Community Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration attracted several ambassadors who added an international touch to the festivities.

AFP

King Charles III sends Jamhuri Day wishes to President Ruto

King Charles III extended his wishes to President Ruto and the people of Kenya on the occasion of Jamhuri Day.

The King emphasised the enduring friendship and the robust partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya, both being members of the Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his message, King Charles III expressed his anticipation of continued warmth and cooperation between the two nations.

This year is particularly special as it marks the sixtieth anniversary of Kenya's independence and the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter.

King Charles III accompanied President William Ruto to Uhuru Gardens on October 31, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Jamhuri Day: A milestone celebration

Jamhuri Day, a national holiday in Kenya, is celebrated on December 12 each year, commemorating the country's attainment of independence on the same day in 1963.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's celebration holds added significance as Kenya marks sixty years since gaining independence.

President Ruto expressed gratitude for the warm wishes from international leaders and reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to fostering strong bilateral relationships.

Pulse Live Kenya