News  >  Local

Truth about Raila, Ruto photo in Karen

Denis Mwangi

Truth about the Raila, Ruto photo in Karen that bloggers claim was taken before the truce

William Ruto with Raila Odinga at Raphael Tuju's home in Karen in March 2020
William Ruto with Raila Odinga at Raphael Tuju's home in Karen in March 2020

Recent reports circulating on social media platforms have claimed that a photo of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga together in a house is recent.

The photo was widely shared on Twitter on Monday by social media users and bloggers who attributed the photo to the current truce between President Ruto and Odinga.

Many of those who shared the photo alleged that it was taken prior to the statements made by the the two leaders on Sunday, April 2.

However, a spot check by the news desk established the trending photo was captured in 2020.

The two leaders had met at former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju in Karen in March 2020.

William Ruto with Raila Odinga at Raphael Tuju's home in Karen in March 2020
William Ruto with Raila Odinga at Raphael Tuju's home in Karen in March 2020

Ruto and Raila had visited Tuju to check on his health following a grisly accident he was involved in as he travelled to Nakuru to attend the late Mzee Daniel Moi's funeral.

The recent spread of fake news on social media about the photo of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga is part of a larger trend of misinformation that has been plaguing social media platforms.

The proliferation of false information, sensationalism, and propaganda on social media has become a major concern for journalists and the public alike.

Fake news has the potential to sway public opinion and create unwarranted panic or confusion.

This is particularly problematic in a politically charged environment such as Kenya, where the spread of false information can contribute to mistrust and division.

Fake News
Fake News Pulse Ghana

In recent years, social media platforms have become a breeding ground for fake news and conspiracy theories.

The ease with which information can be disseminated, combined with the lack of fact-checking and editorial oversight, has made it difficult to distinguish between real and fake news.

