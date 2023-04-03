I salute Raila - DP Gachagua reacts to truce between Ruto & Odinga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reacted to the move by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to call off anti-government protests set for Monday, April 3, 2023.
DP Gachagua welcomed the gesture, backing President William Ruto’s invitation to the opposition to solve the stand-off.
“I salute Hon Raila Odinga for calling off demonstrations and violence and choosing to pursue his issues in Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya. That is statesmanship.
“As our President has stated, the government remains committed to protecting life and property tomorrow, the next day, next week, and the years to come,” he said in a statement on Sunday night.
DP Gachagua had been termed by the opposition as a hard-liner who was opposed to talks between Ruto and Odinga.
However, as Odinga called off the planned protest to give dialogue a chance, Gachagua assured Kenyans of security as they go about their normal duties.
The deputy president, as has become his normal routine, drove through Nairobi CBD early Monday morning en route to his office at Harambee House Annex.
Again, he reminded Kenyans that security officers were on high alert in case of insecurity.
“Aware that hooligans who were set to take advantage of the chaos to loot and steal could still be prepared to continue, our security officers are vigilant and on full alert.
“With the calling off of the demonstrations and violence, I urge all Kenyans to go back to work and resume their businesses with vigour and alacrity,” he said.
Gachagua noted that despite the heavy downpour, Kenyans were briskly walking to work as drivers beat the traffic jam and drainage challenges.
He reiterated that all lawbreakers will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
The DP also expressed optimism that the economy that had started showing signs of recovery is now back on track.
