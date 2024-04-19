The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira who died in KDF chopper crash

Sergeant Rose Nyawira, among 10 other officers, tragically lost her life in a KDF helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)

President William Ruto solemnly announced the tragic passing of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla on April 18, 2024.

Recommended articles

In an address to the nation from the State House, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces paid tribute to all the officers who lost their lives in the unfortunate chopper accident.

During his address, President Ruto took a moment to acknowledge each officer who tragically perished in the KDF chopper crash, including Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergeant Rose Nyawira was a talented photographer who captured unforgettable moments in the Defence Force.

She shattered stereotypes by exemplifying that beauty and intelligence can coexist harmoniously.

Her graceful demeanor and elegant style evident in her photos illuminated her presence, whether she was on duty or enjoying leisure activities.

The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to details on her Facebook account, Rose Nyawira's educational background traces back to Mugoiri Girls High School, a national institution located in Murang'a County.

She furthered her studies at Multimedia University, where she pursued higher-level education.

Through her Throwback Thursday posts, Nyawira's journey from humble beginnings to her esteemed position is evident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her transformation over the years reflects her dedication to personal growth and professional excellence.

The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

While Nyawira kept her personal life private, her affection for her nephew Reagan shone through her social media posts.

She shared endearing moments with Reagan, celebrating milestones and cherishing their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook), had a good time with her nephew Reagan.
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook), had a good time with her nephew Reagan. Pulse Live Kenya

Nyawira's favourite quote, 'Each day is a gift and not a given right,' resonates deeply, showing her appreciation for life's blessings.

Beyond her military duties, Nyawira embraced leisure activities, mastering the art of swimming in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)
The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Here is a list of the 9 officers that died alongside General Francis Ogolla

The late Captain Sora Mohamed
The late Captain Sora Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
The Late Captain Hillary Litali
The Late Captain Hillary Litali Pulse Live Kenya
The late Sergeant Cliffonce Omondi
The late Sergeant Cliffonce Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
The late Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi
The late Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi Pulse Live Kenya

5. Brigadier Swale Saidi

6. Colonel Duncan Keittany

7. Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe

8. Major George Benson Magondu

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Sergeant Rose Nyawira

President Ruto declared three days of national mourning, commencing Friday, April 19, as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers.

The nation stands united in honouring their sacrifice and remembering their legacy.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

41 arrested, 5 trailers impounded as DCI raid yard linked to Nairobi fuel siphoning gang

41 arrested, 5 trailers impounded as DCI raid yard linked to Nairobi fuel siphoning gang

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda

MP Zaheer Jhanda’s radical plan to criminalize use & sale of shisha and vape

NPS sets record straight on viral video of men marching, singing with guns in plain clothes

Police spokesperson clarifies viral video of men in plain clothes marching with guns

An attendant fueling a car

EPRA announces significant drop in fuel prices for April