President William Ruto solemnly announced the tragic passing of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla on April 18, 2024.
Facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira who died in KDF chopper crash
Sergeant Rose Nyawira, among 10 other officers, tragically lost her life in a KDF helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.
In an address to the nation from the State House, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces paid tribute to all the officers who lost their lives in the unfortunate chopper accident.
During his address, President Ruto took a moment to acknowledge each officer who tragically perished in the KDF chopper crash, including Sergeant Rose Nyawira.
Lesser-known facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira
Sergeant Rose Nyawira was a talented photographer who captured unforgettable moments in the Defence Force.
Beauty with brains
She shattered stereotypes by exemplifying that beauty and intelligence can coexist harmoniously.
Her graceful demeanor and elegant style evident in her photos illuminated her presence, whether she was on duty or enjoying leisure activities.
Rose Nyawira's education: Secondary school & college
According to details on her Facebook account, Rose Nyawira's educational background traces back to Mugoiri Girls High School, a national institution located in Murang'a County.
She furthered her studies at Multimedia University, where she pursued higher-level education.
From grass to grace
Through her Throwback Thursday posts, Nyawira's journey from humble beginnings to her esteemed position is evident.
Her transformation over the years reflects her dedication to personal growth and professional excellence.
A loving aunt
While Nyawira kept her personal life private, her affection for her nephew Reagan shone through her social media posts.
She shared endearing moments with Reagan, celebrating milestones and cherishing their bond.
Favourite quote
Nyawira's favourite quote, 'Each day is a gift and not a given right,' resonates deeply, showing her appreciation for life's blessings.
Hobbies
Beyond her military duties, Nyawira embraced leisure activities, mastering the art of swimming in 2013.
Here is a list of the 9 officers that died alongside General Francis Ogolla
1. Captain Sora Mohamed
2. Captain Hillary Litali
3. Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi
4. Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi
5. Brigadier Swale Saidi
6. Colonel Duncan Keittany
7. Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe
8. Major George Benson Magondu
9. Sergeant Rose Nyawira
National mourning and final tribute
President Ruto declared three days of national mourning, commencing Friday, April 19, as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers.
The nation stands united in honouring their sacrifice and remembering their legacy.
