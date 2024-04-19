Facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira who died in KDF chopper crash

In an address to the nation from the State House, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces paid tribute to all the officers who lost their lives in the unfortunate chopper accident.

During his address, President Ruto took a moment to acknowledge each officer who tragically perished in the KDF chopper crash, including Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

Lesser-known facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira

Sergeant Rose Nyawira was a talented photographer who captured unforgettable moments in the Defence Force.

Beauty with brains

She shattered stereotypes by exemplifying that beauty and intelligence can coexist harmoniously.

Her graceful demeanor and elegant style evident in her photos illuminated her presence, whether she was on duty or enjoying leisure activities.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rose Nyawira's education: Secondary school & college

According to details on her Facebook account, Rose Nyawira's educational background traces back to Mugoiri Girls High School, a national institution located in Murang'a County.

She furthered her studies at Multimedia University, where she pursued higher-level education.

From grass to grace

Through her Throwback Thursday posts, Nyawira's journey from humble beginnings to her esteemed position is evident.

Her transformation over the years reflects her dedication to personal growth and professional excellence.

Pulse Live Kenya

A loving aunt

While Nyawira kept her personal life private, her affection for her nephew Reagan shone through her social media posts.

She shared endearing moments with Reagan, celebrating milestones and cherishing their bond.

Pulse Live Kenya

Favourite quote

Nyawira's favourite quote, 'Each day is a gift and not a given right,' resonates deeply, showing her appreciation for life's blessings.

Hobbies

Beyond her military duties, Nyawira embraced leisure activities, mastering the art of swimming in 2013.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here is a list of the 9 officers that died alongside General Francis Ogolla

1. Captain Sora Mohamed

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Captain Hillary Litali

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi

Pulse Live Kenya

5. Brigadier Swale Saidi

6. Colonel Duncan Keittany

7. Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe

8. Major George Benson Magondu

9. Sergeant Rose Nyawira

National mourning and final tribute

President Ruto declared three days of national mourning, commencing Friday, April 19, as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers.