MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

This incident occurred as the convoy was departing from the funeral of one of the individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Garissa killings.

Emerging reports suggest that this assault is suspected to be a reprisal in response to the tragic events that unfolded in Kunaso, an area located within Garissa town, where six individuals lost their lives on the preceding Wednesday.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Salah revealed that he was traveling in a convoy consisting of seven cars when they came under attack.

"I had visited Dekarja ward on Thursday night after I heard that there were some people who had raided the village and killed one man. I arrived in the morning with a convoy of about seven to eight cars," Salah said.

Salah however said that the gunmen were overpowered by the police who were travelling with him in the convoy.

Amid the turmoil on Thursday, three journalists found themselves inadvertently entangled in the crossfire and had no choice but to seek safety at the Galmagala Police Station.

Salah speaks about security in Fafi

Yakub went on to share additional details, unveiling that the individual they had gathered to lay to rest had tragically lost their life while journeying home from a mosque.

The assailants, numbering around seven, had reportedly ambushed and attacked the victim.

Salah also emphasised that constituents in Fafi are gripped by fear, owing to the recent surge in episodes of insecurity within the region.

Salah however called upon those engaging in clashes to embrace peace since they are all brothers and that they come from the same area.

On March 15, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali narrowly escaped death when bullets were fired into his office.

