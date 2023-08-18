The sports category has moved to a new website.



MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

Fabian Simiyu

MP speaks out after his convoy of 7 cars was attacked by gunmen on August 17

Crime scene
Crime scene

An unidentified group of attackers targeted a convoy linked to Fafi MP, Salah Yakub, on Thursday evening, August 17 in the vicinity of Dagega.

This incident occurred as the convoy was departing from the funeral of one of the individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Garissa killings.

Emerging reports suggest that this assault is suspected to be a reprisal in response to the tragic events that unfolded in Kunaso, an area located within Garissa town, where six individuals lost their lives on the preceding Wednesday.

Fafi MP Salah Yakub
Fafi MP Salah Yakub Pulse Live Kenya
READ: MP Mohammed Ali escapes 5th gun attack in Nyali office

During an interview on Citizen TV, Salah revealed that he was traveling in a convoy consisting of seven cars when they came under attack.

"I had visited Dekarja ward on Thursday night after I heard that there were some people who had raided the village and killed one man. I arrived in the morning with a convoy of about seven to eight cars," Salah said.

Salah however said that the gunmen were overpowered by the police who were travelling with him in the convoy.

Amid the turmoil on Thursday, three journalists found themselves inadvertently entangled in the crossfire and had no choice but to seek safety at the Galmagala Police Station.

Fafi MP Salah Yakub
Fafi MP Salah Yakub Pulse Live Kenya

READ: GSU officers rescue 4 hostages from gunmen disguised as KDF soldiers

Yakub went on to share additional details, unveiling that the individual they had gathered to lay to rest had tragically lost their life while journeying home from a mosque.

The assailants, numbering around seven, had reportedly ambushed and attacked the victim.

Salah also emphasised that constituents in Fafi are gripped by fear, owing to the recent surge in episodes of insecurity within the region.

Salah however called upon those engaging in clashes to embrace peace since they are all brothers and that they come from the same area.

On March 15, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali narrowly escaped death when bullets were fired into his office.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Nyali MP Mohamed Ali Pulse Live Kenya

The lawmaker expressed that he believes he is being deliberately targeted, and that there seems to be a determined effort to take his life, especially considering that this marked the fifth occurrence of such an incident.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

