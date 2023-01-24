ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

Miriam Mwende

Former Education CS Professor George Magoha has been confirmed dead.

Education CS Professor George Magoha releases the KCSE 2021 results
Education CS Professor George Magoha releases the KCSE 2021 results

The family of former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has confirmed his passing due to cardiac arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Prof. Magoha was receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday when he is said to have gotten worse and succumbed to a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters, Kenyatta National Hospital Haematologist Dr Walter Mwanda confirmed that he had been with Prof. Magoha moments before his death.

Dr Mwanda recounted receiving a phone call from Prof. Magoha's wife - Dr Barbara Odudu - at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon informing him that the former CS was unwell and he rushed to their home.

Together with Prof. Magoha's son - Dr Michael Magoha - Dr Mwanda attended to the late Professor and when his condition became unstable they rushed him to hospital.

"He suffered a collapse and was resuscitated back by his son, a medical doctor. However, a few metres to the casualty section, he collapsed again.

"The medical staff attempted resuscitation, which took a bit of time but they were not able to bring him back," Dr Mwanda relayed.

Education CS Professor George Magoha
Education CS Professor George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Magoha lands new job months after leaving Cabinet

Prof. Magoha will be most remembered for his role as Chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and his time as Education CS.

Among the first to send his condolences to the family of the late Professor was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who remembered Magoha as a transformational leader.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Prof. George Magoha, a transformational leader, illustrious scholar, dedicated public servant, and distinguished medical doctor who left an indelible mark on our country's education system," Mr Odinga bemoaned.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino termed Prof. Magoha as "the only best decision" from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

School reopening: NTSA issues guidelines to parents, schools & motorists

School reopening: NTSA issues guidelines to parents, schools & motorists

Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

200 MPs storm out of meeting in protest

200 MPs storm out of meeting in protest

Details of Ruto's breakfast meeting with Jubilee leaders at State House

Details of Ruto's breakfast meeting with Jubilee leaders at State House

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online