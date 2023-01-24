Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

Prof. Magoha was receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday when he is said to have gotten worse and succumbed to a heart attack.

Speaking to reporters, Kenyatta National Hospital Haematologist Dr Walter Mwanda confirmed that he had been with Prof. Magoha moments before his death.

Dr Mwanda recounted receiving a phone call from Prof. Magoha's wife - Dr Barbara Odudu - at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon informing him that the former CS was unwell and he rushed to their home.

Together with Prof. Magoha's son - Dr Michael Magoha - Dr Mwanda attended to the late Professor and when his condition became unstable they rushed him to hospital.

"He suffered a collapse and was resuscitated back by his son, a medical doctor. However, a few metres to the casualty section, he collapsed again.

"The medical staff attempted resuscitation, which took a bit of time but they were not able to bring him back," Dr Mwanda relayed.

Prof. Magoha will be most remembered for his role as Chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) and his time as Education CS.

Leaders send messages of condolence to the family of Prof. George Magoha

Among the first to send his condolences to the family of the late Professor was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who remembered Magoha as a transformational leader.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Prof. George Magoha, a transformational leader, illustrious scholar, dedicated public servant, and distinguished medical doctor who left an indelible mark on our country's education system," Mr Odinga bemoaned.