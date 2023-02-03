ADVERTISEMENT
12 special locations Magoha's body will be taken before burial

Denis Mwangi

The family will hold several processions in which George Magoha’s body will be taken to a number of locations that had a special association with the late former CS

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announcing 2021 KCSE results on April 23, 2022
Former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announcing 2021 KCSE results on April 23, 2022

The family of former Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced the funeral arrangements leading to his burial in Yala, Siaya County.

In a media briefing on Friday, February 3, former Ministry of Education PS Julius Jwan said that the family would hold several processions where Magoha’s body will be taken to a number of locations that had a special association with the late former CS.

The burial will take place on February 11, but leading up to the date, the family has planned various funeral events.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha's family on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha’s family on Saturday, January 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On February 8, a farewell caravan shall proceed from Lee Funeral Home through some of the places that defined Professor Magoa's adult life.

These special locations include the College of Health Sciences at Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters, the Nigerian High Commission, Saint George's Primary School, the Kenya National Examinations Council, on Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls, the University of Nairobi graduation square and Starehe Boys Centre.

The caravan will leave Lee Funeral Home and will terminate at Starehe Boys Centre where he spent his secondary school life,” Jwan said.

READ: Dr Barbara Magoha says she was called crazy for marrying Magoha

A requiem mass will be held at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands starting at 9:00 am on February 9.

The mass will celebrate his life and what he always believed in, which was always guided by his deep Catholic faith,” the former PS announced.

On February 10, the body of Professor Magoha will arrive at Township Primary School in Yala at 1:00 pm for a procession leading up to St Marys High School Yala,” he added.

A holy mass will follow at the deceased’s home in Umiru village.

Former Education CS Professor George Magoha
Former Education CS Professor George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

The next day the professor’s body will be taken to Odera Kang’o University Campus in Yala for a funeral mass and internment.

Jwan added that further direction about Magoha’s funeral would be announced on Tuesday, February 7.

The family thanked Kenyans for the support and kindness extended to them by Kenyans from all walks of life.

