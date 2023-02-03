12 special locations Magoha's body will be taken before burial

In a media briefing on Friday, February 3, former Ministry of Education PS Julius Jwan said that the family would hold several processions where Magoha’s body will be taken to a number of locations that had a special association with the late former CS.

The burial will take place on February 11, but leading up to the date, the family has planned various funeral events.

Pulse Live Kenya

On February 8, a farewell caravan shall proceed from Lee Funeral Home through some of the places that defined Professor Magoa's adult life.

These special locations include the College of Health Sciences at Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters, the Nigerian High Commission, Saint George's Primary School, the Kenya National Examinations Council, on Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls, the University of Nairobi graduation square and Starehe Boys Centre.

“The caravan will leave Lee Funeral Home and will terminate at Starehe Boys Centre where he spent his secondary school life,” Jwan said.

A requiem mass will be held at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands starting at 9:00 am on February 9.

“The mass will celebrate his life and what he always believed in, which was always guided by his deep Catholic faith,” the former PS announced.

“On February 10, the body of Professor Magoha will arrive at Township Primary School in Yala at 1:00 pm for a procession leading up to St Marys High School Yala,” he added.

A holy mass will follow at the deceased’s home in Umiru village.

Pulse Live Kenya

The next day the professor’s body will be taken to Odera Kang’o University Campus in Yala for a funeral mass and internment.

Jwan added that further direction about Magoha’s funeral would be announced on Tuesday, February 7.