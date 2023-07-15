The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fatal accident involving 20 vehicles claims lives on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Denis Mwangi

54 people, among them 31 students were injured in the fatal accident

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Tragedy struck at Eka Tano Kikuyu in Kiambu County along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway as a massive accident involving 20 vehicles resulted in the loss of two lives.

Additionally, 54 individuals sustained severe injuries and were rushed to various hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The accident occurred on Friday night, July 14 when a truck rammed into a saloon car that was joining the highway. This resulted in the accident involving 18 other vehicles.

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
According to reports from PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, the two fatalities were identified as a husband and wife, while among the survivors, 31 were students from Twilight High School in Kayole, Nairobi County.

Among the injured, 14 individuals were in critical condition, while the remaining casualties were treated and subsequently discharged.

Following this devastating incident, residents of the area are mounting pressure on the National government, specifically the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA), to take immediate action by installing speed bumps along the busy highway.

Furthermore, the residents are urging the government to expedite the construction of the road, highlighting that the delay in its completion has significantly contributed to the high death toll along the Waiyaki Highway.

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Confirming the incident, Kikuyu's Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Ronald Kirui, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that a thorough investigation into the accident would be conducted.

The tragedy serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for swift action to prevent such incidents.

As the community mourns the loss of two lives and supports those recovering from injuries, there is a collective call for enhanced safety measures and better infrastructure on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway
