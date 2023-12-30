The sports category has moved to a new website.

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

Charles Ouma

Till we meet again little bro. Can’t believe all that football talent will never be appreciated - Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua

Renowned content creator and actor Abel Mutua has appealed for financial assistance following the untimely death of his younger brother Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka aka Rapho.

Mkurugenzi as he is popularly known, took to social media requesting fans to help in giving the deceased a befitting sendoff.

The content creator shared an M-Pesa till number 5853717 through which well-wishers may send in their contributions.

“Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka aka Rapho 04/08/2000-20/12/2023. Your support will be appreciated M-Pesa Till Number 5853717,” reads a flier bearing a picture of the deceased which was shared by the content creator.

The content creator also shared that the deceased was a budding footballer whose talent will be missed.

"Till we meet again little bro. Can’t believe all that football talent will never be appreciated." Wrote Mkurugenzi.

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section of his post to condole with the grieving content creator.

kate_actress: Goodbye Rapho may you find rest little brother . Tutaonana Baadae 💔🙏🏽🕊️

willisraburu: Pole bro

millychebby: Pole sana Mkuru 🙏🏾🫂

millywajesus: May He rest in peace. Our deep condolences to you & your family

READ: Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

babushkakenya: Pole sana🙏

auntie_jemimah: Rest Well Rapho 🤍

mcatricky: Pole sana bro !

chrismurithi: So sorry for your loss Abel. May God take care of your and your family during this period.

Distraught Abel Mutua speaks after death struck his family

The acclaimed filmmaker announced the death of his brother on December 28, 2023 in a somber Instagram post, sharing that the Rapho was a vibrant young man whose life was tragically cut short at the tender age of 23.

Abel expressed his grief and frustration, revealing that despite their best efforts, they were unable to prevent the untimely demise of the deceased.

The post featured an image of a police land cruiser carrying the lifeless body of the deceased, creating a visual testament to the profound sorrow surrounding this loss.

Abel Mutua's heartfelt words accompanied the image, capturing the emotional weight of the moment.

"In this truck lies the lifeless body of a once vibrant young man whose life has been tragically cut short at the tender age of 23.

"Rest in Peace, my brother. We tried our best, but I guess our best wasn’t good enough. Round 2 Brathe," Abel wrote, offering a glimpse into the depth of his emotions.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

