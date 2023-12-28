The sports category has moved to a new website.

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Amos Robi

Abel expressed his grief revealing that despite their efforts, they were unable to prevent the untimely demise of the deceased.

In a somber Instagram post, acclaimed filmmaker Abel Mutua recently shared the devastating news of the loss of a loved one, a vibrant young man whose life was tragically cut short at the tender age of 23.

Abel expressed his grief and frustration, revealing that despite their best efforts, they were unable to prevent the untimely demise of the deceased.

The post featured an image of a police land cruiser carrying the lifeless body of the deceased, creating a visual testament to the profound sorrow surrounding this loss.

Abel Mutua's heartfelt words accompanied the image, capturing the emotional weight of the moment.

"In this truck lies the lifeless body of a once vibrant young man whose life has been tragically cut short at the tender age of 23.

"Rest in Peace, my brother. We tried our best, but I guess our best wasn’t good enough. Round 2 Brathe," Abel wrote, offering a glimpse into the depth of his emotions.

While Abel did not delve into the details of his relationship with the departed young man, the rawness of his words and the shared image spoke volumes about the impact of this loss.

The message hints at the ongoing struggle, suggesting that the filmmaker and those close to him may still be grappling with the shock and pain of the situation.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities. Kate Actress, in particular, took a moment to mention the deceased by name in her heartfelt condolence message

Below are some of the condolence messages:

blessednjugush Sincere condolences Albe. Mungu amrehemu.

eddiebutita Poleni sana brother May God guide you through this tough time

astarthelight @abelmutua my sincere condolences. May our dearest Father comfort you

wixx_mangutha Poleni sana sana 😭💔 God's strength to you and @judynyawira through this time

don.kariukii Damnnn best footballer I've seen back in high school rest easy Raphael..what a talent that dawg had!!

kate_actress Gutted 🫂🫂🫂 rest Raphael

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
