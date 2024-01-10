Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

The suspect, a fifth-year student at the university, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend near the neck during the altercation, leading to her untimely death due to excessive bleeding.

Heated argument turns fatal at Machakos University

The tragic incident unfolded when a verbal dispute escalated into a violent confrontation.

The suspect reportedly stabbed his girlfriend on her torso near the neck, causing significant bleeding that ultimately led to her untimely demise.

The couple, who had been living together in Machakos Town, had a history of staying together for a considerable period.

Police report & investigation

Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement swiftly responded. The police report indicated that the lifeless body of the deceased was transported to the Machakos General Hospital Mortuary, initiating an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal death.

The suspect, apprehended by the police, has been detained at the local police station. Authorities are keen on obtaining his detailed account of the events leading up to the tragic incident, which will be crucial in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death of the young student.

According to his account, however, he discovered the victim tied up with stab wounds upon arrival.

Additionally, a friend of the main suspect, found at the scene, was also arrested to assist in the ongoing investigations.

This incident adds to a distressing trend of violent acts within university campuses, often linked to romantic relationships.