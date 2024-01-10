The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic end for 1st-year student after she was stabbed by her cohabiting boyfriend

A first-year student has met a tragic end after she was fatally stabbed by her fifth-year boyfriend at Machakos University

Machakos University
Machakos University

In a tragic incident at Machakos University, a first-year student lost her life on Tuesday morning, the victim of a fatal stabbing by her boyfriend following a heated argument.

The suspect, a fifth-year student at the university, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend near the neck during the altercation, leading to her untimely death due to excessive bleeding.

The tragic incident unfolded when a verbal dispute escalated into a violent confrontation.

Machakos University
Machakos University

The suspect reportedly stabbed his girlfriend on her torso near the neck, causing significant bleeding that ultimately led to her untimely demise.

The couple, who had been living together in Machakos Town, had a history of staying together for a considerable period.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement swiftly responded. The police report indicated that the lifeless body of the deceased was transported to the Machakos General Hospital Mortuary, initiating an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal death.

The suspect, apprehended by the police, has been detained at the local police station. Authorities are keen on obtaining his detailed account of the events leading up to the tragic incident, which will be crucial in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the death of the young student.

First-year student fatally stabbed by boyfriend at Machakos University
First-year student fatally stabbed by boyfriend at Machakos University

According to his account, however, he discovered the victim tied up with stab wounds upon arrival.

Additionally, a friend of the main suspect, found at the scene, was also arrested to assist in the ongoing investigations.

This incident adds to a distressing trend of violent acts within university campuses, often linked to romantic relationships.

The authorities are urging students to prioritise seeking guidance and counseling to address relationship issues and prevent unnecessary cases of suicide and murder.

