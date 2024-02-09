Justice Grace Nzioka is a distinguished figure in the Kenyan judiciary, renowned for her impartiality, expertise, and commitment to upholding justice.
5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka
Apart from presiding over high-profile cases, Justice Nzioka was also a victim of a robbery incident case as she was carjacked and kidnapped in her Karen home in Nairobi.
Recommended articles
Throughout her career, Justice Nzioka has presided over numerous high-profile cases, earning admiration for her meticulous approach to the law.
Among her notable achievements is her role in delivering landmark judgments that have shaped legal precedents and safeguarded the rights of individuals across Kenya.
Here are 5 high profile cases that Justice Grace Nzioka ruled
Monica Kimani murder case
The long-awaited judgment in the Monica Kimani murder case finally arrived, bringing closure after six years of legal proceedings.
Justice Grace Nzioka acquitted former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe of all charges, while Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, was found guilty of the murder.
Throughout the trial, Justice Nzioka's handling of the case drew praise from online observers for her mastery of the law.
Sh1.5 billion Raphael Tuju case
Justice Nzioka was also involved in the high-profile case involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, where she recused herself due to an inability to proceed.
The matter was then directed to the presiding judge of the Commercial Division.
A mother who murdered her 4 children & blamed demons
In another significant case, Beatrice Mwende's defense that she was possessed by demons when she killed her four children was dismissed by the High Court.
Justice Nzioka sentenced her to life in prison, citing mental tests that indicated she was of sound mind during the offenses.
Sh1.8 Million Case Involving Telecom Employees & Lawyers
Three lawyers, including a former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were ordered to appear in court over the spending of Sh1.8 billion received on behalf of 2,000 retrenched employees of Telkom Kenya Ltd.
Justice Nzioka declined to strike out the case and froze the bank accounts of the involved parties pending further investigation.
Ambrose Rachier case
Justice Nzioka ordered prominent lawyer Ambrose Rachier to pay Sh80 million to an investor for failure to honor a professional undertaking.
Despite Rachier's denial, the judge ruled in favor of the investor, emphasizing Rachier's obligation to indemnify the loss incurred due to his client's default.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke