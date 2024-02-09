5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

Throughout her career, Justice Nzioka has presided over numerous high-profile cases, earning admiration for her meticulous approach to the law.

Among her notable achievements is her role in delivering landmark judgments that have shaped legal precedents and safeguarded the rights of individuals across Kenya.

Here are 5 high profile cases that Justice Grace Nzioka ruled

Monica Kimani murder case

The long-awaited judgment in the Monica Kimani murder case finally arrived, bringing closure after six years of legal proceedings.

Justice Grace Nzioka acquitted former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe of all charges, while Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, was found guilty of the murder.

Throughout the trial, Justice Nzioka's handling of the case drew praise from online observers for her mastery of the law.

Sh1.5 billion Raphael Tuju case

Justice Nzioka was also involved in the high-profile case involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, where she recused herself due to an inability to proceed.

The matter was then directed to the presiding judge of the Commercial Division.

A mother who murdered her 4 children & blamed demons

In another significant case, Beatrice Mwende's defense that she was possessed by demons when she killed her four children was dismissed by the High Court.

Justice Nzioka sentenced her to life in prison, citing mental tests that indicated she was of sound mind during the offenses.

Sh1.8 Million Case Involving Telecom Employees & Lawyers

Three lawyers, including a former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were ordered to appear in court over the spending of Sh1.8 billion received on behalf of 2,000 retrenched employees of Telkom Kenya Ltd.

Justice Nzioka declined to strike out the case and froze the bank accounts of the involved parties pending further investigation.

Ambrose Rachier case

Justice Nzioka ordered prominent lawyer Ambrose Rachier to pay Sh80 million to an investor for failure to honor a professional undertaking.