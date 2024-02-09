The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

Denis Mwangi

Former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe speaks after being acquitted in the murder of Monica Kimani

Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2023
Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2023

In a courtroom filled with palpable tension and high emotions, the High Court today delivered its long-awaited judgment on the Monica Kimani murder case, a verdict that has attracted national attention.

Jowie Irungu was found guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, while Jacque Maribe, a former television journalist, was acquitted.

Irungu, who has been at the center of this legal storm, struggled to maintain a stoic demeanor as the verdict was announced.

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024
Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024 Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Clad in a floral shirt, he maintained a composed posture, his face betraying little emotion despite the gravity of the moment.

His reaction was in stark contrast to the charged atmosphere in the courtroom, where friends, family, and observers awaited the decision with bated breath.

However, he shed a tear as the judge set his sentence hearing.

Following the guilty verdict, the judge revoked the bail and bond terms, directing that he be remanded until his sentencing on March 8.

He left the court under the escort of police officers and could not address the media.

Her sister on the other hand was overwhelmed with emotion and began wailing on the corridors.

Jowie Irungu's sister reacts to the Monica Kimani murder judgement
Jowie Irungu's sister reacts to the Monica Kimani murder judgement Jowie Irungu's sister reacts to the Monica Kimani murder judgement Pulse Live Kenya

Jacque Maribe, on her part, quoted John 8:32, which reads, "And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Speaking to the press, Jacque Maribe's parents thanked God for the outcome of the case, recounting the difficult time the family endured.

Her father said that the family was never in doubt about the outcome, as her mother said that she was distraught by the media coverage about her daughter.

"It has been a torturous journey. We have suffered emotionally and financially, but we thank God it has come to an end," Maribe's father said.

Their lawyer, Katwa Kigen, said that the prosecution was at fault for charging Maribe in the first place.

"We blame the prosecution for maintaining and insisting on this case when it had no basis," he said.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, who has been supporting Maribe throughout the case, said that the court had finally vindicated his past remarks that Maribe was innocent.

He blamed former DCI George Kinoti for dragging her name into the case.

Denis Mwangi

