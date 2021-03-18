The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has cancelled the match between Harambee Stars and Tanzania's Taifa Stars, following the death of Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli.

The international friendly match was to go down on Thursday (Today) at the Nyayo Stadium.

The decision according to FKF is to allow Tanzanians mourn the the passing of their President.

"Following the untimely demise of Tanzanian President, His Excellency, Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, Football Kenya Federation, in consultation with the Tanzanian Football Federation has made a decision to cancel today’s international friendly match between the National Team Harambee Stars and the Tanzanian National Football Team, which was scheduled to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium, beginning 3 pm"

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to extend its deepest sympathy and message of goodwill to the Tanzanian Football Federation, the family, and friends of the late President, and the good people of Tanzania," reads the FKF statement.