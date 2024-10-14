Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga's son dies at 50

Athman passed on at Coptic Hospital where he was being treated and was buried on Sunday in Kitui County in line with Muslim final rites.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed deep sorrow and offered her condolences to former CJ Mutunga.

In a heartfelt message from the Office of the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Koome extended her sympathy to Dr. Mutunga and his family, mourning the untimely loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On behalf of the Judiciary family and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to Emeritus Chief Justice (Rtd) Dr. Willy Mutunga and his family on the heartbreaking loss of his beloved son, Athman Mutunga," Koome said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome Pulse Live Kenya

The statement highlighted the Judiciary’s solidarity with the Mutunga family during this difficult time.

Chief Justice Koome acknowledged the profound grief that comes with such a loss, expressing the hope that the Mutunga family would find solace in the memories they shared with Athman.

"While words may never fully ease the pain of death of a loved one, we hope that the family finds comfort in the cherished memories shared with Athman," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koome concluded the message by sending thoughts and prayers to the Mutunga family, asking that Athman Mutunga's soul rest in eternal peace.

Willy Mutunga, who served as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2016 also clarified that the photo circulated by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai was not Athman but his other son Alamin.

Former CJ Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August polls Pulse Live Kenya

Athman Mutunga’s passing has drawn a wave of sympathy from leaders and legal professionals, with many expressing their condolences to the former Chief Justice and his family during this time of mourning.