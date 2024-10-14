The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga's son dies at 50

Denis Mwangi

Athman Mutunga’s passing has drawn a wave of sympathy from leaders and legal professionals

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga
Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga

The family of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is mourning the death of his son Athman.

Athman passed on at Coptic Hospital where he was being treated and was buried on Sunday in Kitui County in line with Muslim final rites.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed deep sorrow and offered her condolences to former CJ Mutunga.

In a heartfelt message from the Office of the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, Koome extended her sympathy to Dr. Mutunga and his family, mourning the untimely loss.

"On behalf of the Judiciary family and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to Emeritus Chief Justice (Rtd) Dr. Willy Mutunga and his family on the heartbreaking loss of his beloved son, Athman Mutunga," Koome said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome

The statement highlighted the Judiciary’s solidarity with the Mutunga family during this difficult time.

Chief Justice Koome acknowledged the profound grief that comes with such a loss, expressing the hope that the Mutunga family would find solace in the memories they shared with Athman.

"While words may never fully ease the pain of death of a loved one, we hope that the family finds comfort in the cherished memories shared with Athman," she added.

Koome concluded the message by sending thoughts and prayers to the Mutunga family, asking that Athman Mutunga's soul rest in eternal peace.

Willy Mutunga, who served as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2016 also clarified that the photo circulated by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai was not Athman but his other son Alamin.

Former CJ Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August polls
Former CJ Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August polls

Athman Mutunga’s passing has drawn a wave of sympathy from leaders and legal professionals, with many expressing their condolences to the former Chief Justice and his family during this time of mourning.

"I offer my deepest and heartfelt condolences to my friend former CJ for the untimely passing of his son, Athman, at 50. I wish him and his dear family strength at this difficult time," Professor Makau Mutua said in a post.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

