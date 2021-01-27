Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has confirmed that he will honour the summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a lengthy post on his social media, the former Governor noted that the summons had accused him of incitement to violence and undermining the authority of a public figure.

Sonko stated that he found it laughable that the police had decided to question him over what he believes to be "speaking the truth".

"I find it laughable that police consider speaking the truth as an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer. How ridiculous! It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence. When did speaking the truth become an offence? And when did public officers become immune to accountability to the people?" Sonko's statement read in part.