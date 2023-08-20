The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wafula Chebukati lights up social media with rare photo of himself smiling

Charles Ouma

For a man who rarely smiles, at least in public for the several years that Kenyans have known him, the photo went viral with netizens weighing in

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati with his father

Wafula Chebukati, the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson has caused a buzz on social media after maintaining a low profile for months

Chebukati who left office in January after a dramatic and hotly-contested election that left the commission deeply divided posted a rare photo of himself smiling.

The 61-year-old is seen smiling with his father in the photo that was shared on X platform, formerly Twitter.

The photo had the caption that read: “Laughter transcends generations.”

The photo went viral with netizens weighing in on the photo of a popular man whose smile remains rare, at least in public photos.

Alluding to the economic situation in the country, some opined that he is the only Kenyan smiling.

Others noted that for a man whose smile is rarely seen in public, it could portend either good news in the offing for Kenyans or tougher times ahead.

Indeed a spot-check on Chebukati's online footprints reveal little activity with no photo of him smiling.

Wycliffe Nyamasege: First time I'm seeing Chebukati having a hearty laughter/smile. The job at IEBC must have been draining.

Many wished him a happy retirement after playing his part in ushering in a new government in an election that was characterised by drama.

"Enjoy your retirement Chairman of Chairmen," quipped one user on X.

@buchejoseph:Happy to see both of you smiling.

Recently, the former IEBC Chairman had other reasons to smile after his wife was appointed to government.

Chebukati sent a heartfelt message to his wife, Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati, after she was sworn in as the chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

