Chebukati pens hearty message to wife for being sworn in as CRA Chairperson

The appointment marks a significant milestone in Mary Chebukati's career, and her husband expressed pride and support for her new role.

In his message, Wafula Chebukati extended his congratulations to Mary for her appointment.

He acknowledged her dedication and expertise, emphasizing the positive impact she would undoubtedly have on the CRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He urged her to remain faithful to the Constitution and the law, highlighting the importance of upholding these fundamental principles.

As the chairperson of the CRA, she will play a pivotal part in ensuring the equitable distribution of resources among counties, contributing to the overall development and progress of the nation.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation is responsible for recommending the allocation of national revenue among the national and county levels of government in Kenya.

Its role is crucial in promoting fair distribution and sustainable utilization of resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her leadership, Mary Chebukati aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the allocation process, working towards economic growth and social welfare for all Kenyans.

Pulse Live Kenya

As Chairperson of the CRA, Mary Chebukati faces various challenges and responsibilities.

Her appointment comes at a time when the country is striving for economic recovery and development.

Career & education background

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Chebukati is an accountant with extensive experience in the public sector. She served as the director general in charge of accounting and quality assurance at the National Treasury before moving to the Ministry of Lands, where she served as the senior deputy accountant general and head of the accounting unit.

She has also worked in the Accountant General’s Department at the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting.