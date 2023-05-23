Chebukati's wife among Ruto's picks for lucrative government positions

Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA)

Pursuant to Article 215 (2)(a) of the Constitution, the President has nominated CPA Mary Wanyonyi for appointment as the Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Mary Wanyonyi is the spouse of former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

The nomination fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Dr. Jane Kiringai, who served a full 6-year term at the helm of the CRA.

Ms Wanyonyi holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting).

With over three decades of experience in accounting, she currently serves as the Senior Deputy Accountant General and Head of Accounting Unit in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development.

Her distinguished career includes serving as a Council/Board Member of various State Corporations and State Agencies such as The Cooperative University College, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), and Maasai Mara University.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

President Ruto nominated Dr. Phyllis Wambui Wagacha for appointment as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission representing the Public Service Commission.

This nomination fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, EGH, who stepped down to participate in the 2022 General Election.

The nomination of Dr. Phyllis Wambui Wagacha was made following a competitive process overseen by the Public Service Commission.

Dr. Wambui holds a Doctoral Degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

She has previously served at institutions such as the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), and the International Committee for Social Science Information and Documentation.