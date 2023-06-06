The sports category has moved to a new website.

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Denis Mwangi

David Kimaiyo was Kenya's first police Inspector General

Former Police IG David Kimaiyo at Vigilance House in Nairobi on May 25, 2023
Former Police IG David Kimaiyo at Vigilance House in Nairobi on May 25, 2023

Former Inspector General of Police in Kenya, David Kimaiyo, has urged the government to tackle the root causes of insecurity in the Kerio Valley belt.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond combatting the banditry plaguing the region.

In an interview with Nation, Kimaiyo advocated for investing in technical support for security professionals and prioritizing a socio-economic approach to uplift impoverished communities in the area.

He called on the government to devise a robust development plan specifically tailored to the region.

IG Japhet Koome meets with former IG David Kimaiyo on May 25, 2023
IG Japhet Koome meets with former IG David Kimaiyo on May 25, 2023

Moreover, he suggested that the government establish positive development funds, encouraging locals to pursue alternative avenues of income and prosperity.

Kimaiyo stressed the need for the government to allocate significant resources to bolster intelligence efforts in the region.

Furthermore, he criticized a section of the political class, pointing out their insincerity and highlighting their role in aggravate the persistent security challenges.

Kimaiyo called for an investigation into the lack of political goodwill exhibited by some leaders in the region, which hampers the government's efforts to bring an end to insecurity.

READ: How bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

The former Inspector General also underscored the crucial role played by the public in combating crime.

He encouraged citizens to actively volunteer information to the police, particularly regarding criminal activities occurring in their neighborhoods.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses

Kimaiyo cited the tragic incident in Shakahola, where hundreds of Kenyans lost their lives in a cult-related incident linked to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

He asserted that with greater cooperation between the public and law enforcement, such tragedies could have been prevented.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

