Governor Natembeya reveals reasons for endless bandit attacks in Rift Valley

Amos Robi

Natembeya's remarks come after a bandit attack in Turkana County claimed the lives of four security officers

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya
Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya

Former Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Governor George Natembeya has outlined the reasons behind the endless bandit attacks in parts of the Rift Valley region.

During thanksgiving prayers held at the Nakuru Athletics Club Grounds, Natembeya said the insufficient support officers dealing with insecurity in the bandit-prone areas receive was the main reason the insecurity was not ceasing.

“In the issue of security, I was the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and I fought the issue a lot. There are things you will never be told, President. For the three years I was the regional coordinator, no single cent was allocated to deal with banditry. The officers deployed to handle bandits do not get any allowances or incentives,” Natembeya said.

The governor cited poor remuneration of the officers in the regions despite the high risk they were facing dealing with the bandits.

"The salary an officer in Kapedo gets is the same an officer standing here in Ngata in traffic is getting. There is no incentive whatever,” Natembeya indicated.

READ: 3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

Governor Natembeya added that the officers faced more challenges including the lack of access to food which saw them forge alliances with the bandits in exchange for goats for slaughter.

The governor said the option to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces in the bandit-prone regions during his time as Regional Coordinator did not bear fruits because of conflict of interest within the security structures.

“The things that happened in Laikipia conservancy made me resolve to leave my job because you would tell someone these are the coordinates, the bandits are this side then they bomb the opposite side because the owners of the livestock are the same people we sit with on the table to plan strategies on how to finish the bandits,” he noted.

The comments by Natembeya come as three more people were shot dead by bandits in Kerio Valley by suspected bandits.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Security officers are also among those that have lost their lives in the attacks which have happened even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's tour of the county.

The government has however vowed to remain firm in dealing with insecurity in the region which has claimed tens of lives.

