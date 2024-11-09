Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes

An obituary published in a leading local newspaper noted that funeral arrangements are underway with family, friends and relatives gathering at the deceased’s home in Karen.

"It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of William Gakuo. Gakuo was the husband of Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi, and brother to Gabriela, Maina, Anna, Christine, Margaret, and Uhuru,” read part of the obituary.

Gakuo is the brother of former First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta who is married to Uhuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Maina Gakuo Pulse Live Kenya

Gakuo who was the only brother to Margaret Kenyatta shared a close bond with his sister, with an uncanny resemblance.

Gakuo's relationship with Uhuru

Gakuo’s relationship with Uhuru spans several years with the duo attending St Mary's High School in Nairobi.

It is through Gakuo that Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that he played a role in Uhuru meeting Margaret, leading to a relationship that culminated in marriage and blessed with children.

The deceased was married to Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi and uncle to the late Noni, Jomo and Achola, Lena and Bulisa, Ngina and Alex, and Muhoho and Chizi.

Final send-off planned for Tuesday

His final send-off is planned for Tuesday, November 12 when his body will be cremated at the Hindu after a service.

“The service will be on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 am at the Hindu crematorium followed by cremation," read the obituary in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obituary for William Maina Gakuo Pulse Live Kenya