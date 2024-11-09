The sports category has moved to a new website.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes

Charles Ouma

His final send-off is planned for Tuesday, November 12 when his body will be cremated at the Hindu after a service.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

The family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyatta family at large have been thrown into mourning following the death of the former president’s brother in law, William Maina Gakuo.

An obituary published in a leading local newspaper noted that funeral arrangements are underway with family, friends and relatives gathering at the deceased’s home in Karen.

"It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of William Gakuo. Gakuo was the husband of Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi, and brother to Gabriela, Maina, Anna, Christine, Margaret, and Uhuru,” read part of the obituary.

Gakuo is the brother of former First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta who is married to Uhuru.

William Maina Gakuo
William Maina Gakuo William Maina Gakuo Pulse Live Kenya

Gakuo who was the only brother to Margaret Kenyatta shared a close bond with his sister, with an uncanny resemblance.

Gakuo’s relationship with Uhuru spans several years with the duo attending St Mary's High School in Nairobi.

It is through Gakuo that Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife.

Reports indicate that he played a role in Uhuru meeting Margaret, leading to a relationship that culminated in marriage and blessed with children.

The deceased was married to Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi and uncle to the late Noni, Jomo and Achola, Lena and Bulisa, Ngina and Alex, and Muhoho and Chizi.

His final send-off is planned for Tuesday, November 12 when his body will be cremated at the Hindu after a service.

“The service will be on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 am at the Hindu crematorium followed by cremation," read the obituary in part.

Obituary for William Maina Gakuo
Obituary for William Maina Gakuo Obituary for William Maina Gakuo Pulse Live Kenya

Condolence messages streamed in with many standing in solidarity with the former President and her family during this time of grief.

