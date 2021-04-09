Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has been re-elected for a fifth term.

In a message he shared on Twitter, the COTU boss thanked Kenyan workers for having faith in his leadership, and re-electing him unopposed.

Atwoli promised to serve Kenyan workers to the best of his ability, and that he will not betray the trust they have placed on him.

“I want to THANK ALL KENYAN WORKERS for RE-ELECTING me UNOPPOSED, through their registered Trade Union Representatives, as the Secretary General of @COTU_K. I promise to service you with all my mighty and strength and not betray the trust you have bestowed in me,” said Francis Atwoli.

He will served as COTU-Kenya Secretary General for the next five years.