Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has been re-elected for a fifth term.

In a message he shared on Twitter, the COTU boss thanked Kenyan workers for having faith in his leadership, and re-electing him unopposed.

Atwoli promised to serve Kenyan workers to the best of his ability, and that he will not betray the trust they have placed on him.

I want to THANK ALL KENYAN WORKERS for RE-ELECTING me UNOPPOSED, through their registered Trade Union Representatives, as the Secretary General of @COTU_K. I promise to service you with all my mighty and strength and not betray the trust you have bestowed in me,” said Francis Atwoli.

He will served as COTU-Kenya Secretary General for the next five years.