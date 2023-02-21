ADVERTISEMENT
Fredrick Okango hits at government over CAS shortlist

Fabian Simiyu

Fredrick Okango is the KANU political affairs secretary

Fredrick Okango
Fredrick Okango

Fredrick Okango has warned Kenyans that they should expect to see minimal results from the candidates that have been shortlisted by the Public Service Commission for the Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

During an interview with a local media house, Okango said that it appears the CAS position could be used to award politicians who lost during the August 2022 elections.

"We are at a time when this government did say that they would want to see a change but alas! Here we are after the court gave it a green light, two days later, a list has emerged.

Fredrick Okango
Fredrick Okango Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-news anchors & politicians among 224 CAS candidates

"In my view, this list was somewhere in the drawer waiting. They just plucked it. I'm telling Kenyans that we will not see much out of this list of people that will be of importance to this country," explained Okango.

He however noted optimism that some candididates such as Wilson Sossion would make an impact if nominated to serve in the government.

"People like [Wilson] Sossion are very capable people and I have to congratulate him because we have seen him and we know what he has done.

"What of others? it appears like this is something that they are going to use to reward politicians who failed at a time when Kenya cannot even afford to put food on the table for the majority," continued Okango.

Fredrick Okango (left) and KANU leader Gideon Moi
Fredrick Okango (left) and KANU leader Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

He concluded by stating that the government hurried to shortlist candidates at a time when Kenyan citizens are sleeping hungry.

"They are bringing in a CAS slot that is going to gobble a lot of money in terms of millions and Kenyans are sleeping hungry.

"If I were president, while the court has given it a green light, I would hold until such a time that we stabilize this economy. As it is right now, giving these people jobs and then in the pretext that they will help the government, it's a lie," concluded Okango.

Interviews for the CAS jobs will commence on March 1, 2023, whereby successful applicants will work under William Ruto's government.

Fabian Simiyu

