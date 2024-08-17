Babu Owino & Cliff Ombeta give update on Maverick Aoko

Aoko was picked from her house by police and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for grilling.

Initial attempts by her lawyer to access and speak to her were thwarted with netizens taking to social media to pile pressure on authorities with #FreeAoko trending.

Her lawyer was eventually allowed to speak to her,confirming that she is safe.

“..They have finally allowed my colleague to see her. I have also spoken to her. Thanks, Ivy Atekofor attending Aoko Otieno at least we now know she is ok,” Ombeta stated.

Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

According to her lawyers, Aoko was arrested after several complaints were filed with the police over posts made by the social media enthusiast online.

The lawyer did not elaborate or specify the posts that have landed the fierce social media influencer in trouble.

Notably, some posts on Aoko’s social media accounts have since been pulled down.

It remains unclear who deleted the posts.

According to the police, the social media influencer will be processed and arraigned in court over several undisclosed reasons.

Aoko’s arrest was shared on her X account by a person who claimed to be her aide, noting that her legal counsel was also detained.

“This is Aoko's Aide. She was arrested this morning & has been detained. They have also denied her legal counsel,” read the post from her X account that saw netizens pile pressure for her to be freed.

Babu Owino's update

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who followed up on the matter and visited the social media personality revealed that she is being held at Muthaiga Police Station on “frivolous” charges.

“I went to see Aoko Otieno today (Friday) at @DCI_Kenya headquarters. The charge on her is vexatious, frivolous, fickle and limping. She’s being held at Muthaiga Police Station.” Babu shared in an update.

Pulse Live Kenya

Maverick Aoko stirred social media

Known to express her mind boldly, Aoko has in the past stirred social media with her updates, some of which have touched on prominent personalities in the country.

Case in point is last year when she sensationally claimed that former Industrialization CAS David Osiany was involved with her.