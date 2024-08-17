The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino & Cliff Ombeta give update on Maverick Aoko

Charles Ouma

#FreeAoko: Why Maverick Aoko was arrested and her whereabouts

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko

Social media influencer Maverick Aoko’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have given an update on her safety and whereabouts following her arrest on Friday.

Recommended articles

Aoko was picked from her house by police and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for grilling.

Initial attempts by her lawyer to access and speak to her were thwarted with netizens taking to social media to pile pressure on authorities with #FreeAoko trending.

Her lawyer was eventually allowed to speak to her,confirming that she is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“..They have finally allowed my colleague to see her. I have also spoken to her. Thanks, Ivy Atekofor attending Aoko Otieno at least we now know she is ok,” Ombeta stated.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

According to her lawyers, Aoko was arrested after several complaints were filed with the police over posts made by the social media enthusiast online.

The lawyer did not elaborate or specify the posts that have landed the fierce social media influencer in trouble.

READ: David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, some posts on Aoko’s social media accounts have since been pulled down.

It remains unclear who deleted the posts.

According to the police, the social media influencer will be processed and arraigned in court over several undisclosed reasons.

Aoko’s arrest was shared on her X account by a person who claimed to be her aide, noting that her legal counsel was also detained.

“This is Aoko's Aide. She was arrested this morning & has been detained. They have also denied her legal counsel,” read the post from her X account that saw netizens pile pressure for her to be freed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who followed up on the matter and visited the social media personality revealed that she is being held at Muthaiga Police Station on “frivolous” charges.

“I went to see Aoko Otieno today (Friday) at @DCI_Kenya headquarters. The charge on her is vexatious, frivolous, fickle and limping. She’s being held at Muthaiga Police Station.” Babu shared in an update.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Known to express her mind boldly, Aoko has in the past stirred social media with her updates, some of which have touched on prominent personalities in the country.

READ: David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

Case in point is last year when she sensationally claimed that former Industrialization CAS David Osiany was involved with her.

Maverick detailed their alleged escapades on social media, alleging that at as the Covid-19 pandemic raged on, the CAS found time to pop in at her Kawangware bedsitter for an extra-marital affair.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

UDA goes after Cleophas Malala, threatens to drag him to court

UDA goes after Cleophas Malala, threatens to drag him to court

Babu Owino & Cliff Ombeta give update on Maverick Aoko

Babu Owino & Cliff Ombeta give update on Maverick Aoko

Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman