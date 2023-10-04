The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has reorganized the Executive affecting his Cabinet, principal secretaries as well as diplomats.

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Below is a breakdown of President Ruto's reshuffle

Recommended articles

  • The portfolio mandate of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.
  • The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management. This will be under former Trade CS Moses Kuria.
President William Ruto with his Cabinet at State House on October 3, 2023
President William Ruto with his Cabinet at State House on October 3, 2023 President William Ruto with his Cabinet at State House on October 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
  • Rebecca Miano has been named new CS for Trade and Investments.
  • CS Alice Wahome has been transferred to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
  • CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru has transferred to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
  • The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. This will be under former Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.
  • Former Tourism CS Peninah Malonza has been transferred to Ministry of East African Community, The ASALS & Regional Development.
  • The Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
  • A new ministerial portfolio has been established as The Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, now under former Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa.
  • The State Department for Performance and Delivery Management has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023
Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023 Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
  • The State Department for Culture and Heritage has been renamed as the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage and vested in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.
  • The State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action has been transferred to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Kenyan Netflix users to lose free access as paid plans take center stage

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

CS Murkomen gives way forward after multiple accidents along Southern Bypass

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Watch: Bipartisan talks come to a near halt after Kalonzo & Hassan Omar clash

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Al Shabaab militants die after IED backfires on them

Education ministry temporarily closes Eregi Girls High School

Education ministry temporarily closes Eregi Girls High School

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

What U.S. President Joe Biden & Ruto discussed in private phone call

What U.S. President Joe Biden & Ruto discussed in private phone call

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

A man holding a Kenyan passport

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration