Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs among them Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua
President William Ruto has reorganized the Executive affecting his Cabinet, principal secretaries as well as diplomats.
- The portfolio mandate of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.
- The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management. This will be under former Trade CS Moses Kuria.
- Rebecca Miano has been named new CS for Trade and Investments.
- CS Alice Wahome has been transferred to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
- CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru has transferred to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
- The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. This will be under former Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.
- Former Tourism CS Peninah Malonza has been transferred to Ministry of East African Community, The ASALS & Regional Development.
- The Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
- A new ministerial portfolio has been established as The Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, now under former Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa.
- The State Department for Performance and Delivery Management has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.
- The State Department for Culture and Heritage has been renamed as the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage and vested in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.
- The State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action has been transferred to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.
