Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

At the courts, a three-judge bench is set to hear an application challenging stay orders that have prevented Prof Kithure Kindiki, his nominated successor, from assuming office.

Gachagua, accompanied by his legal team, made his way into the courtroom, flanked by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

Other notable lawyers in his defence team include Elisha Ongoya, Ndegwa Njiru, Vitor Swanya, Faith Waigwa, George Wandati, Tom Macharia, and Duntan Omari.

One of his sons Keith Ikinu was also present and sat next to him.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Milimani Law Courts with his lawyer Paul Muite Pulse Live Kenya

Heightened security and eager attendees

The courtroom was filled with a large number of attendees, including politicians supporting the former DP, and members of the legal fraternity all eager to follow the proceedings.

Security was notably heightened as tensions around the case escalated, with the anticipation of the ruling from Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Fred Mugambi.

Gachagua is the first Deputy President to be impeached from office under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

This even as the Deputy President is expected to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters to record a a statement regarding allegations of assassination attempts on his life.

President William Ruto wants Gachagua's heard in the Supreme Court

President William Ruto has raised a preliminary objection in response to a petition challenging the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Represented by lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Ruto argues that the court does not have the authority to hear or decide on the case, claiming it amounts to a misuse of the judicial process.

Ruto, listed as the fifth respondent in the case, has urged the court to dismiss the petition, noting that under the Constitution (2010), no civil proceedings can be initiated against a sitting president or an acting president for actions or omissions carried out in the course of their duties.