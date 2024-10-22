The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

Amos Robi

Gachagua is the first Deputy President to be impeached from office under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his lawyer Paul Muite
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his lawyer Paul Muite
  • Security was heightened around the Milimani Law Courts as the hearing began
  • Gachagua is also expected to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters regarding allegations of assassination attempts
  • The courtroom was filled with politicians, and members of the legal fraternity

Recommended articles

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

At the courts, a three-judge bench is set to hear an application challenging stay orders that have prevented Prof Kithure Kindiki, his nominated successor, from assuming office.

Gachagua, accompanied by his legal team, made his way into the courtroom, flanked by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable lawyers in his defence team include Elisha Ongoya, Ndegwa Njiru, Vitor Swanya, Faith Waigwa, George Wandati, Tom Macharia, and Duntan Omari.

One of his sons Keith Ikinu was also present and sat next to him.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Milimani Law Courts with his lawyer Paul Muite
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Milimani Law Courts with his lawyer Paul Muite Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Milimani Law Courts with his lawyer Paul Muite Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI summons former DP Gachagua over assassination attempt claims

ADVERTISEMENT

The courtroom was filled with a large number of attendees, including politicians supporting the former DP, and members of the legal fraternity all eager to follow the proceedings.

Security was notably heightened as tensions around the case escalated, with the anticipation of the ruling from Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Fred Mugambi.

Gachagua is the first Deputy President to be impeached from office under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

This even as the Deputy President is expected to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters to record a a statement regarding allegations of assassination attempts on his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto has raised a preliminary objection in response to a petition challenging the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Represented by lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Ruto argues that the court does not have the authority to hear or decide on the case, claiming it amounts to a misuse of the judicial process.

Ruto, listed as the fifth respondent in the case, has urged the court to dismiss the petition, noting that under the Constitution (2010), no civil proceedings can be initiated against a sitting president or an acting president for actions or omissions carried out in the course of their duties.

Follow Pulselive.co.ke for more updates on this developing story.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

CJ Martha Koome announces death of another magistrate

CJ Martha Koome announces death of another magistrate

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

DCI summons former DP Gachagua over assassination attempt claims

DCI summons former DP Gachagua over assassination attempt claims

Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Kilimani club shutdown by NEMA for breaching noise pollution laws

Kilimani club shutdown by NEMA for breaching noise pollution laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An ambulance at work

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarding his official car

LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

The late Rodney Kili who died in a farm accident

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

President William Ruto

Ruto's next move: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President