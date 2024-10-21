The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI summons former DP Gachagua over assassination attempt claims

Amos Robi

He specifically mentioned two incidents where undercover agents reportedly attempted to tamper with his food.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi
  • The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Gachagua to record a formal statement regarding the allegations
  • The DCI emphasised the gravity of the claims and assured Gachagua that his statement would be taken seriously
  • A full investigation is expected to be launched by the DCI once Gachagua provides his statement

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to record a statement regarding allegations of assassination attempts on his life.

The summons comes in light of Gachagua’s recent public statements in which he accused undercover security agents of plotting to poison him on two different occasions.

During a press conference on 20th October 2024, Gachagua made serious allegations, stating that he had narrowly escaped assassination attempts.

He specifically mentioned an incident in Kisumu on 30th August 2024, where undercover agents reportedly infiltrated his room and attempted to tamper with his food.

"On August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food. We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning," Gachagua stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

READ: Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

He went on to allege a second attempt on his life just days later, on 3rd September 2024, in Nyeri.

According to Gachagua, another group, allegedly from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), targeted him while he was meeting the Kikuyu Council of Elders. He claimed that the food intended for him and the elders had been poisoned.

"On September 3rd, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders," he added.

In response to these allegations, the DCI has officially invited Gachagua to appear at their headquarters on Kiambu Road, Mazingira Complex, on 22nd October 2024.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge
Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge

READ: They have tried to assassinate me twice - Gachagua says after hospital discharge

In a letter addressed to the impeached Deputy President, the DCI emphasised the gravity of his claims, acknowledging that such accusations from a person of his stature could not be ignored.

"These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly," read part of the letter from the DCI.

The DCI assured Gachagua that his statement would be taken seriously and would form a crucial part of their investigation.

"In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter," the letter continued.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi

READ: Staff at Gachagua’s office sent on compulsory leave - Moses Kuria claims

The DCI is expected to launch a full investigation once Gachagua provides his statement.

