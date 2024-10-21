DCI summons former DP Gachagua over assassination attempt claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to record a statement regarding allegations of assassination attempts on his life.

The summons comes in light of Gachagua’s recent public statements in which he accused undercover security agents of plotting to poison him on two different occasions.

Gachagua's explosive claims

During a press conference on 20th October 2024, Gachagua made serious allegations, stating that he had narrowly escaped assassination attempts.

He specifically mentioned an incident in Kisumu on 30th August 2024, where undercover agents reportedly infiltrated his room and attempted to tamper with his food.

"On August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food. We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning," Gachagua stated.

He went on to allege a second attempt on his life just days later, on 3rd September 2024, in Nyeri.

According to Gachagua, another group, allegedly from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), targeted him while he was meeting the Kikuyu Council of Elders. He claimed that the food intended for him and the elders had been poisoned.

"On September 3rd, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders," he added.

DCI's official summons

In response to these allegations, the DCI has officially invited Gachagua to appear at their headquarters on Kiambu Road, Mazingira Complex, on 22nd October 2024.

In a letter addressed to the impeached Deputy President, the DCI emphasised the gravity of his claims, acknowledging that such accusations from a person of his stature could not be ignored.

"These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly," read part of the letter from the DCI.

The DCI assured Gachagua that his statement would be taken seriously and would form a crucial part of their investigation.

"In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter," the letter continued.

