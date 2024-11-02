The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Charles Ouma

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received an overwhelming welcome in his first public appearance since Kithure Kindiki replaced him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received a heroic welcome in Kirinyaga when he attended the first public event following the swearing in of Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.

Gachagua who attended a funeral service on Saturday November 02 challenged Members of Parliament and President William Ruto move with the same speed witnessed in his impeachment and subsequent replacement to address some of the pressing concerns facing Kenyans.

"The speed they used to impeach me, let them use the same speed to pass the Coffee Bill. Let it be passed and be gazetted after presidential ascent.

"I want to urge Mt Kenya leaders who impeached me to use the same speed and efficiency to pass the Coffee Bill 2023 and Cooperative Bill 2023," Gachagua remarked.

From Left to Right; former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
From Left to Right; former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki From Left to Right; impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Kindiki Kithure Pulse Live Kenya

His spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi noted that despite exiting office, Gachagua still deserves the titles he had.

“Service and respect come at a cost. Gachagua paid his price and we are not wrong to call Gachagua Deputy President and honorable.” Pastor Rigathi noted.

DP Gachagua also urged the government not to relent in the fight against illicit brews, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

He noted that he has since been approached by several resident who have expressed concerns with the resurgence of sale of illegal alcohol.

"That is why I want to ask those who are currently in power about the work Rigathi Gachagua did in two years, fighting against illicit brew to save our children, even if you do not want me, let the work continue, to help our children, our sons were into alcohol and we did a lot of work to help them," Gachagua noted.

"I have begun witnessing a revival in the menace, people came to me today morning telling me that since I was ejected out of power, people have begun taking illicit brew. I want to ask those who have to opportunity to help Kenyans to eliminate illicit alcohol," he added.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024
President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024 President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He also shared that he holds no grudge against the President, adding that he is ready to give President Ruto space to fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans during the electioneering period.

"Hata rais hatuna shida na yeye sisi. Tunataka tumpee nafasi hizo miaka tatu, zile ahadi alialipeana atomize (We have no problem with the President. We want to give him time for the remaining three years to fulfil the promises he made, Gachagua stated.

Gachagua was replaced by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki who was sworn in on Friday, November 01.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

