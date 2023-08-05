Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

It was at Sagana State Lodge that Uhuru publicly endorsed Odinga after a series of meetings, warning the nation not to trust his then deputy until he reforms.

"I'm asking you to support Raila Odinga as he means well for the Country. When "my young man reforms", we will consider him," Uhuru stated at the time.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them. No, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya,” Uhuru added at the grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent meetings would see Uhuru put up a strong case on why the region should support Odinga even as a majority of politicians bolted out of Jubilee to team up with Ruto and hand Odinga yet another defeat at the ballot.

Lined up during the five-day working visit is an interdenominational prayer at the grounds where political schemes that saw retired President Uhuru Kenyatta take Raila Odinga’s side and shun Ruto played out.

Ruto’s team maintain that this will usher in a new chapter in which the State Lodge will break from the past and be a hub of development.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Mt.Kenya tour begins. Re-branding Sagana State Lodge as a Centre of Development and Not Politics of intimidation. Githurai shortly. First time piped water is landing in the area. #MlimaBETAPLAN” Dennis Itumbi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua's rice and beef stew request

Netizens also revisited an earlier plea made by Rigathi Gachagua to Ruto during campaigns.

While addressing the public during the burial of his brother, James Rerani, Gachagua urged Ruto to follow in the footsteps of former President Moi by leaving the doors of the State lodge open to Nyeri residents to visit and throw a big thanksgiving party.

“Let us slaughter 35 bulls and cook copious amounts of rice to go with the beef. Our people don’t want anything else. This is what used to happen during the Moi era,” he urged Ruto who was then serving as the deputy president and current President.

ADVERTISEMENT