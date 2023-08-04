Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

In a statement on Friday, August 4, Koskei expressed his concern over the alarming trend and urged vigilance and prompt action against such perpetrators.

"It has regretfully come to my attention that unscrupulous criminal elements are moving from one government office to the next, intimidating state officials and extorting money using my name," Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stated.

The fraudulent activities of these criminals have targeted unsuspecting Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Simon Chelgui during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"The era of criminals taking advantage of vulnerable Kenyans by misusing the names of senior state officials is long gone," Koskei declared.

"Firm action will be taken against these elements, and they will face the full force of the law," he added.

The warning comes as a response to recent incidents of extortion attempts reported in various government offices.

Koskei stressed that these criminal acts not only tarnish the reputation of the state institutions but also hinder the smooth functioning of public services and create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei concluded his statement by reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and integrity in all its operations.