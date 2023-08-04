The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Denis Mwangi

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said the criminals have targeted Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

Chief of Staff in the Office of the President & Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, has issued a stern warning to all government officials and state corporations about the rise of unscrupulous criminal elements impersonating him and other state officials.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Friday, August 4, Koskei expressed his concern over the alarming trend and urged vigilance and prompt action against such perpetrators.

"It has regretfully come to my attention that unscrupulous criminal elements are moving from one government office to the next, intimidating state officials and extorting money using my name," Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stated.

The fraudulent activities of these criminals have targeted unsuspecting Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Simon Chelgui during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Simon Chelgui during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Simon Chelgui during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"The era of criminals taking advantage of vulnerable Kenyans by misusing the names of senior state officials is long gone," Koskei declared.

"Firm action will be taken against these elements, and they will face the full force of the law," he added.

The warning comes as a response to recent incidents of extortion attempts reported in various government offices.

READ: Prepare for the reality of 2027 & Ruto - Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya MPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Koskei stressed that these criminal acts not only tarnish the reputation of the state institutions but also hinder the smooth functioning of public services and create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023
Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei concluded his statement by reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and integrity in all its operations.

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in rooting out corruption and criminal elements that seek to undermine the nation's progress.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]