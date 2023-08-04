Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Chief of Staff in the Office of the President & Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, has issued a stern warning to all government officials and state corporations about the rise of unscrupulous criminal elements impersonating him and other state officials.
In a statement on Friday, August 4, Koskei expressed his concern over the alarming trend and urged vigilance and prompt action against such perpetrators.
"It has regretfully come to my attention that unscrupulous criminal elements are moving from one government office to the next, intimidating state officials and extorting money using my name," Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stated.
The fraudulent activities of these criminals have targeted unsuspecting Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations.
"The era of criminals taking advantage of vulnerable Kenyans by misusing the names of senior state officials is long gone," Koskei declared.
"Firm action will be taken against these elements, and they will face the full force of the law," he added.
The warning comes as a response to recent incidents of extortion attempts reported in various government offices.
Koskei stressed that these criminal acts not only tarnish the reputation of the state institutions but also hinder the smooth functioning of public services and create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.
Chief of Staff Felix Koskei concluded his statement by reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and integrity in all its operations.
He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in rooting out corruption and criminal elements that seek to undermine the nation's progress.
